Many scrips surge despite promoters diluting holdings

Stock market functioning often defies logic. Take this one for example. Share prices of a slew of companies, in which promoters have diluted their holdings, have gone up by as much as 457 per cent in one-year period ending August 2, 2017.

An analysis of companies in which promoter shareholding has dipped by more than 5 per cent in the last two years says 105 of them have given return in the range of 25 per cent of 457.25 per cent in this one-year period.

According to the analysis of Capitaline data, big companies in this particular league include Vedanta (79.55 per cent rise share price), RCF (101.45 per cent), Can Fin Homes (118.1 per cent), Zuari Agro Chemicals (117.58 per cent), Sayaji Hotels (114.04 per cent), L&T Fin. Holdings (98.98 per cent), Hindustan Oil Exploration (102.83 per cent), Sical Logistics (70.98 per cent), Patel Engineering (70.46 per cent), Delta Corp (70.22 per cent), Dwarikesh Sugar (57.23 per cent), Claris Lifesciences (53.69 per cent), Dredging Corporation of India (48.91 per cent), National Aluminium (46.99 per cent), MOIL (38.56 per cent) and GMR Infra (34.67 per cent).

The list of companies continues — Sagar Cements (34.44 per cent), J Kumar Infra (33.69 per cent), Kwality (31.08 per cent), Monnet Ispat (31.06 per cent), PVR (24.61 per cent), NMDC (22.82 per cent), JP Power Venture (22.09 per cent), Aditya Birla Fashion (21.88 per cent).

Little known C&C Construction is the company which gave the maximum return of 457.25 per cent in this one-year period (See table).

Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Shares & Securities, said, “When promoters pledged their shares it showed that promoter has taken debt and share prices fell but when promoters are issuing new shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or disinvestment there is a positive impact as promoters shareholding goes down but money is received by the company for issuing new shares, which shows growth in the company.”

Promoters of debt-laden private companies and public sector enterprises that went for divestment saw their promoter share holding dip due to issue of new shares to public subscribers. Such companies by issuing fresh shares automatically have raised their free float share in the secondary market.

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com