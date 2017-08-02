LeT commander Abu Dujana killed in encounter

In a significant success in the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Tuesday killed LeT commander Abu Dujana, one of the most wanted terrorists operating in the Valley. He was killed along with Arif Dar Lilhari, a local terrorist involved in J&K Bank robberies at Arihal, Ratnipora, Nehama and the Ellaquai Dehati Bank’s Wahibugh branch, the police said.

Dujana had been active in the valley for more than seven years and had managed to evade security forces until he got trapped while visiting his wife. Security forces were tracking his movement and found that he would frequently visit his wife. He was listed as A++ category (the highest in the categorization of wanted terrorists) and carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh. He was in the same category as the Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, who was killed last July. The encounter in Pulwama was jointly carried out by the army, CRPF and the state police, which worked on specific inputs about his movements. Just as Wani’s killing had resulted in widespread unrest and increased incidents of stone pelting in the valley, during Dujana’s encounter too the local population tried to block the security forces resulting in one civilian casualty. The officials, however, categorically said that the operations against terrorists will continue unabated irrespective of the street protests.

More than 100 terrorists have been killed in the Valley since Wani’s killing, including top terror heads such as HuM’s Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and Sajad Ahmed Gilkar, and LeT’s Bashir Lashkari and Junaid Mattoo. Officials said that though Dujana was not directly involved in recent terror attacks, he had became a nuisance as he would barge into any house and exploit local women. A multi-agency task force of army, J&K police and CRPF laid the trap for him. The units from 182 battalion, 183 battalion, CRPF and 55 Rashtriya Rifles took part in the operation that started around 4.30 am after his presence was confirmed in Hakripora village.

As the news of encounter spread, students staged protests across Kashmir. Students returning from schools and colleges indulged in stone pelting. The local police said that the encounter resulted in law and order problem, which was effectively handled.One protestor, Firdous Ahmad, a resident of Begumbagh in Kakapora area, was killed while 40 others were injured in Hakripora in Pulwama.

Internet services were suspended to prevent spread of rumours and the valley was completely shut down.