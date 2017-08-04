GST to impact welfare schemes: TRS MP

TRS members in the Lok Sabha today demanded that the GST should not be imposed on the existing government schemes, saying it "severely impacted" them as the tax burden has been raised from five to 18 per cent.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said he will bring their demand to the notice of the GST council, which meets tomorrow.

With other party members standing by him in support, Jithender Reddy (TRS) cited several ongoing pro-poor and public welfare schemes in Telangana and said the GST will have severe financial impact on them.

Projects, including housing worth Rs 1 lakh crore, are in works and they will come to a standstill, he said, adding that the state's chief minister has written to the Prime Minister on the issue.

"If the tax goes up to 18 per cent from 5 per cent, it is a lot of burden. These are only for poor and public use," he said, seeking waiver of the GST from these projects. GST came into effect from July 1.