BJP backs return of nitish
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 27 July 2017
City: 
New Delhi
JD(U) and NDA allies together have 129 MLAs in the 243-member assembly, 7 more than the magic figure of 122 needed to form g ovt

The BJP on Wednesday night handed over to Bihar governor Keshri Nath Tripathi the letter extending support to Nitish Kumar for forming the next government.

State BJP chief Nitya-nand Rai and senior party leader Sushil Modi drove to Raj Bhavan this evening & handed over the letter. Modi later told reporters that BJP legislators were meeting at 1, Anne Marg residence of Kumar where lawmakers of the JD(U) were present to discuss their next move.

Kumar is hosting a dinner for the legislators of the new coalition.

According to reports, leaders of the JD(U) and NDA constituents in the state are likely to meet the governor again when Kumar will stake claim to form the government. Modi said BJP would be a part of the new government. When asked if he would return as the deputy chief minister, he laughed and said the BJP's central leadership would decide the issue.

