Promoters of realty, textile firms revoke pledged shares

Promoters of real estate/civil construction and textile firms were seen unwinding their pledged sh­ares during last one-year period, with total promoter holding pledged coming down sharply and even to nil in some companies, data provided by Prime Database showed.Other sectors that saw unwinding of pledged sh­ares were agrochem­icals / pesticides, breweries & distilleries, milk & dairy products and utilities.Over the past one-year, promoters of several real estate and construction companies managed to de-leverage as they reduced their holdings pledged with the lenders.For instance, in case of IL& FS Transportation Networks, promoters' pledged holding has come down from by 26.98 per cent from 98.17 per cent in June 30, 2015 to 71.19 per cent as on June 30, 2016, as per Prime Database.In case of DB Realty promoter holding as per cent of total promoter holding was down by 15.75 per cent from 84.64 per cent to 68.89 per cent. In Orbit Corporation it was down by 13.26 per cent to 63.67 per cent from 76.93 per cent; in Lanco Infratech by 12.73 per cent from 93.56 per cent to 80.83 per cent; in Omaxe by 12.20 per cent from 60.88 per cent to 48.69 per cent.In RPP Infra Projects by pledge stake has come down by 11.70 per cent from 53.39 per cent to 41.69 per cent; in GMR Infrastructure by 10.33 per cent from 83.88 per cent to 73.55 per cent; Nitesh Estates reduced promoters pledge of shares to nil from 10.03 per cent while Unitech reduced promoters pledge of shares to 80 per cent from 86.47 per cent.A very small quantity of shares was also unwounded by Prajay Engineers Syndicate, from 16.78 per cent to 13.61 per cent with fall by 3.18 per cent and in C&C Construction from 84.05 per cent to 81.04 per cent by 3.01 per cent.Prateek Pant, co-founder & head of product & Solution, Sanctum Wealth said, "Earlier promoter of real estate firms had pledged shares to buy land but now they have started to focus on execution and sales and not leveraging much through land purchase. Also institutional funding is happening now with big overseas money coming through foreign direct investments, making funding to happen in more organised way, sector continues to be in stress but promoters are not acquiring land now but executing projects."“Domestic funding is now also now happening through alternative investment funds(AIFs)/real estate funds,” Pant said.Another major sector where unwinding of pledging happened in last one-year period was textiles. Textile companies that saw unwinding of pledged shares included Indo Count Industries, from 31.78 per cent to nil; Rajvir Industries from 100 per cent to 68.36 per cent; Sumeet Industries from 25.96 per cent to nil; Century Enka 19.55 per cent to nil; Ganesha Ecosphere from 40.43 per cent to 26.20 per cent; Nandan Denim from 37.97 per cent to 26.79 per cent; Ashima from 8.98 per cent to 1.36 per cent and Filatex India from 44.81 per cent to 37.32 per cent, a reduction by 7.49 per cent.A small fall in pledged shares was witnessed in case of Nakoda, by 5.64 per cent to 4.58 per cent; in Sutlej Textles by 5.51 per cent from 12.19 per cent to 6.69 per cent; in CIL Nova Petrochem by 4.22 per cent from 47.85 per cent to 43.63 per cent and in Alok Industries from 99.76 per cent to 95.87 per cent, a fall by 3.89 per cent.Among the breweries & distilleries unwinding of promoters pledge happened in case of Radico Khaitan from 19.63 per cent to 10.28 per cent, a fall by 9.35 per cent and Tilaknagar Industries from 81.19 per cent to 73.86 per cent, a fall by 7.33 per cent.Golden Tobacco promoters completely unwounded their share pledge from 71.87 per cent to nil.Karuturi Global in floriculture sector saw promoter’s pledge fall by 18.44 per cent to 3.94 per cent from 22.39 per cent a year ago.Hatsun Agro Products in milk and dairy products business saw promoters pledge fall by 19.41 per cent from 26.48 per cent to 7.06 per cent.