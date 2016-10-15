Let the party begin

Appearances can sometimes be deceptive. Midcap stocks, for instance, are typically considered more risky and volatile than largecap stocks. Yet there are times when it can out-deliver the biggies. And that is precisely what they are doing now. The stellar performances put out by mid and smallcap stocks as compared to largecap companies, are offering huge returns to investors.In the past one-year, midcap and small index have outperformed benchmark indices like Sensex and Nifty by a big margin. The rally in smaller companies can be seen as one part of a broader rally in risk assets in 2016. And for now, taking risks seems to be paying off.While the Sensex return stood at 2.9 per cent over the past one year, BSE S&P midcap index gained 21.4 per cent and BSE S&P smallcap index rose 14 per cent. The midcap universe has in fact done exceptionally well in the past two years, although longer-run returns are more in-line with those of largecap stocks.Baffling many a market pundit, some smallcap companies have jumped close to 500 per cent in the past one year. The question is whether a bubble is building up in the mid-cap space, as valuations look stretched.Says Ankit Tikmany, senior mid-cap analyst, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd: “If we look at the S&P BSE mid-cap stocks the P/E and P/B have increased from 26x to 33x and 2.2x to 2.5x respectively. On the other hand, dividend yield has come down from 1.2 to 1.1 as compared to same period last year.”He adds: “This indicates that sentiment and liquidity have taken precedence over valuations. However, it would not be appropriate to club all the sectors and paint them with the same brush. There are still some pockets where we can see decent returns, if chosen wisely.”Interestingly, it is not just domestic retail and high networth individuals (HNIs) who are active in the space. Institutional investors like mutual funds (MFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are also betting big on midcap and smallcap companies driving up stock prices.For instance, domestic mutual fund’s midcap assets under management (AUM) had seen a huge jump in the past few years, as midcap focused funds continued to see strong fund inflows. The midcap fund AUM of the domestic mutual funds have grown to Rs 63,700 crore as on June 2016 from Rs 24,500 crore in March 2013, a whopping 160 per cent growth in a three-year period.Flows into domestic equity mutual funds remain strong and the average AUM of mid-cap-focused funds continue to grow at a robust pace with AUM of 90 midcap-focused mutual funds that have more than doubled in the last two years. Domestic MFs have been gradually ramping up their ownership of midcaps over the past two years up from 2.7 per cent in March 2014 to 4.5 per cent currently.“The mid and smallcap fund category is arguably the most exciting of the lot. It adds a lot of zing to the portfolio and is capable of offering above-average returns when the markets are going up,” observes a mutual fund analyst with a leading wealth management firm. He adds, rather ruefully, that while “these funds can touch soaring heights when the markets are favourable, they can also wipe out fortunes when the tide reverses.”MFs are playing safe in this space as valuations in the mid and smallcap stocks have moved up and investment opportunities have shrunk. Recently, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund has decided to restrict flows into its top performing smallcap scheme. The move comes in the wake of the recent sharp run-up in mid and smallcap shares, making it tough for fund managers to deploy funds.The fund house said it would not accept an investment of more than Rs 1 lakh per investor daily in its Micro Cap Fund and investors will not be able to register daily systematic transfer plan (STP) or weekly systematic investment plan (SIP).Even as domestic mutual continued to buy into midcap stocks, FII ownership too has inched up in the June quarter, rising from 18 per cent to 19 per cent in the midcap segment.While midcap market returns have outperformed largecap benchmarks, a significant part of the out performance recently has come from valuation multiple expansion rather than fundamental improvements in earnings.The midcap Nifty index is now trading at a forward PE of 17x (based on consensus) vs. 12-13x, around six to seven months ago. Overall, PE for the midcap benchmark index has now reached parity with largecap benchmarks’ PE, although on PB, the midcap benchmark remains significantly cheaper.Within the midcap space over the past two years, materials and financials among cyclicals and consumer staples among defensives, have seen the highest expansion in multiples in the last two years.Quoting quarterly trends, analysts suggest moderate Q-o-Q improvements in EBITDA/earnings growth trends, while top-line growth remains weak. Excluding sectors that have seen sharp swings in profitability in recent quarters like banks, metals and energy, earnings growth in the latest quarter ticked up 12 per cent YoY for the midcap universe.FY17/18 earnings growth estimates too suggest that midcaps are well ahead of largecaps. Analysts expect that the midcap universe is likely to see significantly higher earnings growth in FY17 owing to the low base of FY16. Earnings growth is expected to remain well ahead of largecap universe in FY18E as well, although EBITDA growth forecast are more sober.Earnings revision trends are positive for midcap stocks. While midcap valuations have expanded over the past couple of years, particularly year to date (YTD) earnings, revisions momentum too has picked up as well, with the monthly ratio of stocks witnessing upgrades to downgrades ticking up gradually through the year. In fact, earnings revision trends have improved in largecaps as well.Return on equity (RoEs) should recover from low levels midcaps and are likely to recover from exceptionally low levels in FY16. However, based on current forecasts, midcaps are unlikely to close the returns profile gap with the largecap universe – justifying the PB discount in their valuations.Analyses Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas: “In the backdrop of weak earnings, several midcap and small stocks do not warrant the steadily higher valuation, which they presently command following the recent rally. Earnings visibility and not continued liquidity infusion should be a key factor while making buying decisions for small and midcap stocks. Care and expert advice needs to be taken in case of making a purchase decision for smallcap stocks. Midcap stocks with strong earnings visibility are a safe investment bet.”Experts say fundamental changes are happening in various businesses, necessitating an interest in smallcap and midcap. There are various distressed businesses and debt restructuring along with fund infusion, which can dramatically change the shape of companies. And this trend will continue and see more interest in such companies.Traditionally across all segments, the market leader traded at a premium due to superior historical track record, better operating and financial metrics, given their relatively larger scale of operations, relatively more robust corporate governance framework and higher market capitalisation and liquidity, making them easier investible options, especially given liquidity constraints in midcap stocks.Subsequently, however, such gaps have been plugged. There have been several instances in the past where valuation gaps between smaller players and the largest one, have closed on the back of consistent and sometimes superior performance by the smaller player, says an analyst.The smaller company achieves reasonable scale (both financially and in terms of market capitalisation) to become investible, which draws more investors – a virtuous cycle that can result in significantly higher returns relative to the market leader.Some of notable examples of this trend in the past five years include PI-Rallis, Amara Raja-Exide, Relaxo-Bata, Astral-Supreme, Mindtree-TCS and TVS-Hero.One common midcap investment philosophy is to pick a good sector and invest on the largest company within that, the logic being that the largest company has reached that position for a good reason and should continue to grow at least in line with the industry, with relatively lower downside risk, say experts.“Midcap stocks have given better returns than the largecaps over the past one year, as investors have seen value in quality midcap and smallcap companies. Considering the superior returns of smallcap space and underperformance of large companies, risk-reward profile is largely tilted towards midcap stocks,” reasons VVLN Sastry director Firstcall India.He adds: “The risk of loss is high in largecap stocks because they are more vulnerable to market swings based on events and news flows putting investors at higher risk.”The other important issue is corporate governance. Given the relatively smaller size of most midcap companies, corporate governance standards are sometimes difficult to assess. They lack well-known independent directors and the absence of an international auditor. On this count, the industry leader is relatively better and is therefore the most investor-friendly company as well.Experts also point to another concern, which is liquidity in the midcap and small stocks. Given the liquidity constraints in midcap stocks, largecap stocks become the best investible stock within the segment for many investors, especially institutional players.Says Sastry: “Now there is lot of investor interest in these stocks and institutional holding is also growing, so liquidity is not a major concern.”While this investment philosophy cannot be faulted, a significant valuation gap between the segment leader and other players get created from time to time and in some instances, returns have been significantly higher in smaller companies that are executed well, suggest analysts.However, such gaps have been plugged in the past. There have been several instances where valuation gaps between smaller players and the largest one have closed on the back of consistent and sometimes superior performance by the smaller player. The smaller company achieves reasonable scale, both financially and in terms of market capitalisation.The smaller company achieves reasonable scale (both financially and in terms of market capitalisation) to become investible, which draws more investors, a virtuous cycle that can result in significantly higher returns relative to the market leader.Take for examples PI versus Rallis. PI Industries reported 25 per cent revenue and 30 per cent earnings CAGR between FY12 and FY16, as compared to 8 per cent/13 per cent revenue/earnings CAGR delivered by Rallis, on the back of consistent performance of its CSM business and ramp-up of revenue contribution from new innovative molecules through in-licensing agreements.This resulted in significant re-rating of the stock, which coupled with faster earnings growth, resulted in significantly higher returns. Similarly, Amara Raja versus Exide. Historically, Exide used to trade at a premium to Amara Raja. But since FY11, there was a wide divergence in performance with Exide lagging Amara Raja due to poor execution.Amara Raja’s revenue started growing faster (it also entered segments such as two-wheelers and invertors where it was earlier not present). Exide’s return ratios declined and margins became volatile, leading to significant relative de-rating in the stock and it started trading at a discount to Amara Raja. Recently, there has been stability in Exide’s operating performance, leading to valuations catching up again.Explains Tikmany of IIFL Wealth Management Ltd: “The only thing is that stock picking will not be easier now and returns would be more moderated. Some sectors that still have some steam left include textiles, specialty chemicals, dyes pigments, intermediaries and pipes.”Analysts estimate that a 10 per cent growth in sales will lead to a 25 per cent growth in profit margins in a midcap firm, whereas for largecap companies, a 10 per cent sales growth will lead to an 11-12 per cent growth.And that is the reason why, as historical data suggests, the midcap index has more than doubled in the last 10 years and multiplied over five times in the last 13 years. So, the party in the midcap space can go on. For multi-bagger returns, bet on smallcap and midcap stocks. But that again is only for those who have high-risk appetites.