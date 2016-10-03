Inheritance of money machine

Many Parsi families in Mumbai hold large chunks of shares and some of them heavily rely on dividend payouts to finance their expenditures. Most of these shares have been passed on to them by their forefathers. They themselves have bought relatively few.These Parsi families mostly own Tata group company shares since they got it as an inheritance. Inertia is another reason for holding on to these shares.“The Parsis have inherited those shares, and paid zero price,” said a market player.Can dividend payout be a source of regular income for an individual? Only if the shares are held in large quantity. Then too, even if it’s a lumpy income, it fluctuates every year, opined a market expert. In the US, where companies do not have much future investment opportunity unless they go and invest abroad, investors expect decent dividend payout. Dividend payout is a signal to the market. The stock may get hammered if the signal is negative. The best way to accumulate best dividend paying stocks is to buy them cheap when the market corrects and keep accumulating.