Dividends for a living

Jitin Shah (name changed) has retired three years ago as a senior executive in one of India’s top engineering firms. Though his retirement benefits and other savings over the years had left him with a hefty cash chest, he hardly digs into it to meet his day-to-day needs. “I had made a wise decision to invest in oil marketing companies. Today, almost all my household expenses are met through dividends from these companies,” he says. Years ago, he had invested in three oil companies — two PSUs and one private sector frim — and that is paying him off handsomely now.Stories like this abound in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, and across big cities. Investors who had focused on company dividends, instead of just stock price appreciation, are reaping the benefits today.Savvy shareholders of oil marketing companies, fast moving consumer goods companies, information technology companies and automobile companies are earning a sizeable income through dividend pay outs.An FC analysis of top dividend paying BSE 500 companies, based on data provided by corporate data firm Capitaline, shows that in the last five years, top ten dividend payers on a cumulative basis are Coal India (Rs 63,858.45 crore), ONGC (Rs 39,996.95 crore), Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 39,511.5 crore), ITC ( Rs 24,288.48 crore), Infosys (19,410 crore), NTPC (Rs17,604 crore), Hindustan Zinc (Rs 17,408.32 crore), NMDC (Rs 15,680.45 crore), Hindustan Unilever (Rs15,139.93 crore) and Reliance Industries(13,991 crore).The others down the line in the top 25 dividend payers include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Indian Oil Corporation, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Oil India, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Power Finance Corporation, Power Grid and Rural Electrification Corporation.In percentage terms, the top ten dividend payers in the last five years are TCS (20,150 per cent), Hero Motocorp (15,100 per cent), Colgate-Palmolive (11,400 per cent), Crisil (8,900 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (7,000 per cent), Piramal Enterprises (6,250 per ce­nt), Strides Shashun (6,220 per cent), Infosys (4,715 per cent), Pfizer (4,325 per ce­nt) and Bosch (4,200 per cent).The other top dividend payers in percentage terms down the line in the last five years are Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj, NMDC, Divi's Laboratories, Emami, HDFC, VST Industries, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Cummins Ind­ia, Britannia Industries, Sy­m­phony, Blue Dart Express, Clariant Chemical and ITC.If we refine the dividend pay out criteria, several other companies feature as high dividend payers.A different set of companies are noticed paying very high dividend per share in terms of the sum of equity dividend paid per share for the last five years. Some of them joined this list on the basis of special dividends paid by them. Such high dividend paying companies, in terms of rupees paid, included Strides Shasun (Rs 622), Pfizer (Rs 432.5), Dr Lal Pathlabs (Rs 425.9), Bosch (Rs 420), VST Indsustries (Rs 337.5), Blue Dart Express (Rs 313), Clariant Chemical (Rs 306.5), Page Industries (Rs 304), Hero Motocorp (Rs 302), Akzo Nobel (Rs 265), Glaxosmithkline Pharma (Rs 257.5), Nestle India (Rs 257), Glaxosmithkline Consumer Health (Rs 250), Bajaj Auto (Rs 245), Infosys (Rs 235.75), MRF (Rs 230), Sanofi India (Rs 221), Eicher Motors (Rs 216), TCS (Rs 201.5), Monsanto India (Rs 200), Lakshmi Machine Works (Rs 177.5), Credit Analysis and Research (CA­RE) Ratings( Rs 165), Bajaj Holdings (Rs 145), Navin Fluorine International (Rs 143) and ACC (Rs 139).Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have emerged as good dividend payers in recent years. Dividend pay out, along with issue of bonus shares, by Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Oil India have been quite rewarding for public shareholders as well their promoter the Government of India.In any government company, the government will seek to benefit from the surplus cash of the company and minority share holders would also benefit from it, said an analyst.In the case of OMCs, the government has been milking them in the past in various ways but now their earnings visibility has started improving from lighter subsidy burden.Except for ONGC, which was never a loss-making company, OMCs were earlier making losses and so sk­ipped dividends often. But now that their subsidy burden has eased, they have started paying handsomely.Besides paying good dividends, HPCL also announced a 2:1 bonus issue this year. BPCL also announced a 1:1 bonus share allotment in 2016.IT consulting and software companies have been known for their record of paying good dividends. Infosys has recently set out October 21 as the ex-date of the next dividend payment. TCS paid dividends every quarter in 2014 and also paid a special dividend of Rs 40 per share, making it a hefty Rs 74 per share that year. The Tata group flagship company repeated it with four separate dividend payments totalling Rs 40 in 2015 and three totalling Rs 39 in 2016 so far.An analyst from ICICI Securities said, “In the case of IT companies, there is not much of an acquisition opportunity, which is when cash will be used, at least so far there is no news of anybody exploring that. Though the outlook for the IT sector is not good, to compensate for the dramatic fall in their market price, IT companies will maintain their dividend rate…The same thing may happen in the case of FMCG companies. Since the market has not been good for them, there may be a marginal dip in dividend rate.”Oil marketing firms will continue paying dividends, because they have to appease the Centre, their dividend rate this year will also depend on how much cash constraint the government has in meeting the fiscal deficit target after the planned divestment related share sale in SUUTI firms.When asked on dividend payout this year most analysts expect PSUs to pay good dividend as the government would require their support in bridging fiscal deficit gap.On prospect of IT companies’ dividend payout falling in coming quarters with a negative outlook on the sector, Kishore P Ostwal, chairman and managing director, CNI Research, a mid and small-cap research firm, said, “I don’t think so, it will not fall because cash balances are not leveraged, and they have a lot of cash on their books.”Deena Mehta of Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediaries said, “Right now, FMCG firms have very high dividend payout, but in the finance industry it is the raw material that companies do not want to part with. Generally, board and management decide how much dividend a company should pay but the market regulator Sebi has said that companies must give some indication of their dividend policy.”“Dividend yield in India is very low compared to the market price,” Mehta said.Now some companies are getting ready to announce their dividend policy, Reliance Capital’s chairman Anil Ambani during the annual general meeting last week said that the dividend policy of the company will be published from next year.Small and midcap companies do not have much profit to share as dividend, but they have high capital appreciation that lures investors towards them and these stocks can be avoided by those who are looking for best dividend paying stocks.Ostwal said, “Dividend policy has to be looked for A group companies as they ha­ve higher cash balance. The smallcap and midcap are growing companies, so they plough back their profits and skip dividend pay out. But in the smallcap and midcap companies, the capital appreciation is fantastic. In small and mid-cap companies the dividend yield is not more than 2 per cent but in A group companies it’s betw­een 2 per cent and 5 per cent. If the dividend yield is ab­ove 5 per cent, it’s a bonus.”“Very few companies give a dividend yield of 7-8 per cent range, as good as the bank fixed deposit rate”, Ostwal said.On dividend policy, Ostwal said, “the government should do way with double taxation. This has to go first, to make way for higher dividend distribution. It’s very rare that companies will freely distribute dividend, having to pay a dividend distribution tax. The government should consider removing the dividend distribution tax.”The dividend policy in India is not declared to public, but you can assess it by tracking the stock’s dividend payout for the last ten years, said another market expert. If the dividend policy of a company changes frequently, the market will punish that company, he said.According to an active stock market investor, Tata group companies are more reliable if you are expecting regular dividend payout, but he adds that it’s also because Tata Sons holds a stake in all Tata group companies and the dividend pay out is also a way to share profit with the promoters. It also helps other Tata group companies, as they have cross holdings.But within Tata group, regular dividends were paid by only the top notch companies. Only six to ten Tata group companies, which outperform the overall Tata group performance, generally pay dividends.“Tata group firms are certainly better than other family owned companies. But all Tata group companies may not be paying good dividend, TCS may be giving good dividends from their huge cash pile. Apart from the dynamics of business, it’s the corporate policy that matters in paying dividends. In contrast, Birla group doesn’t pay handsome dividends despite huge profits,” said a certified financial planner.PSUs also pay dividend regularly as they have to pay to the government to tide over budgetary constraints. Companies with diversified shareholding too paid regular dividends like Infosys, L&T, ITC and ICICI Bank.Foreign promoter-owned firms also pay good dividend, as they have to pass on the profit to their promoters abroad, so we find companies like Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and Glaxo Smithkline paying hefty dividends.In this year’s Union Budget, dividend distribution tax was imposed on those receiving more than Rs 10 lakh as annual dividend from April 1, 2016 which made several companies to announce early dividend payout before the March 31 deadline.The post-budget rush by companies to declare dividends and pay it to all shareholders before March 31 resulted in total dividend payouts of about Rs 11,980 crore by 155 firms.