Startups can raise $3m via ECBs per year, says RBI

With a view to boosting innovation and promoting job creation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said startups could raise external commercial borrowings (ECBs) of up to 3 million in a financial year. They will be permitted raise the overseas funds in rupees as well as in foreign currency, the central bank said.



India has the third-largest number of startups globally. In January, prime minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a slew of incentives for them including tax holiday, inspector raj-free reg­i­me, capital gains tax exemption and Rs 10,000 crore co­r­pus to provide funds. The government has also relaxed procurement norms.



Statement on developmental and regulatory policies announced by RBI said startups have the potential to play a significant role in economic growth and job creation by spurring innovation and injecting competition. “Taking into account the available funding channels from overseas for startups, RBI, in consultation with the Centre, will allow such entities to raise ECB up to $3 million or equivalent per financial year either in rupee or in any convertible foreign currency or a combination of both,” it said.



The central bank will issue guidelines in this regard by month-end. A national credit guarantee trust company is being envisaged with a budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore per year for the next four years.



The statement said RBI would review guidelines for pre-paid payment instruments (PPI). At present, about 47 non-bank entities and 45 banks operate the payment systems for PPI.



In view of significant developments in the payments space using newer technologies, products and players, RBI said that it has been decided to undertake a comprehensive review of the guidelines for issuance and operations of PPIs.



The revised guidelines will be put in place by Dece­mber. “Accordingly, the receipt and processing of fresh applications have been temporarily suspended,” it said.



