Startup companies can now raise $3m via ECBs: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday permitted start-up companies to raise loans via external commercial borrowing (ECB) upto $3 million per Startup or equivalent per financial year either in Indian rupee or any convertible foreign currency or a combination of both. The minimum average maturity period of the loan should be three years said the Central bank.



The norms, which do not restrict the end-use of the funds, said that the Startups could raise such foreign currency loans for any expenditure in connection with their business.



The RBI also allowed ECB loans to be freely converted into equity subject to regulations applicable for foreign investment in Startups. In case of borrowing in Indian rupees, the non-resident lender should mobilise the rupees through swaps/outright sale undertaken through a recognised bank in India.



Amit Mehendale, co-founder, Rabobanking, a robo advisory startup said, ”Startups find it difficult to raise funds in India and these norms are welcome. Even after hedging, foreign loans are still cheaper than domestic loans for startups. Startups can postpone their equity dilution for a few years and can focus on growth in the interim. Another point is that many starups have foreign dollar expenses and have a natural hedge while raising ECB loans.”



The borrowing could be in the form of loans or non-convertible, optionally convertible or partially convertible preference shares. The funds should come from a country that is a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) or a member of a FATF-Style Regional Bodies.



Overseas branches/subsidiaries of Indian banks and overseas wholly owned subsidiary / joint venture of an Indian company will, however, not be considered as recognised lenders under this framework said the RBI.



Issuance of corporate or personal guarantee is allowed. Guarantee issued by non-residents is allowed only if such parties qualify as lender. Issuance of guarantee, standby letter of credit, letter of undertaking or letter of comfort by Indian banks, all India Financial Institutions and NBFCs is not permitted.



In January, prime minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a slew of incentives for them, including tax holidays, an inspector raj-free regime, capital gains tax exemption and a Rs 10,000 crore corpus to provide funds. The Modi government has also relaxed procurement norms for them.



India has emerged as the third largest start-up base and such ventures are poised to grow 2.2 times to reach 10,500 by 2020.



India is in the third position just behind US and UK, and nearly 1,400 new startups are expected by end of 2016, up by 8-10 per cent from last year said the “Indian Startup Ecosystem Maturing – 2016” report by Nasscom-ZINNOV.



