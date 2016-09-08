India's record 126 billionaires include little known newbies

India’s growing pack of billionaires, which includes surprises like Acharya Balakrishna of Patanjali estimated to be worth Rs 25,600 crore, has swelled to a record 126. The list of billionaires released on Wednesday by the Hurun India Rich List 2016 showed some little known entrepreneurs reach the top of the sweepstakes.The fastest riser in India — dubbed Usain Bolt — is Vijay Shekhar Sharma, 38, of Paytm, a payment technology company, whose wealth has shot up by 162 per cent to Rs 7,300 crore.With a cumulative networth of Rs 6,600 crore, the Turakhia brothers, Bhavin and Divyank, debut the Hurun Rich List. Their advertising technology company media.net was acquired by Chinese consortium for almost $1 billion.“Despite an above average monsoon and a steep 24 per cent wage hike, India Inc fails to cheer the market, resulting in a muted growth in average wealth for 2016. Subdued investors interest in e-commerce and online businesses declined valuations of ecommerce unicorns in 2016 as compared to 2015”, says Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher, Hurun Report India.Nonetheless, the combined wealth of India’s richest is a staggering $482 billion, which is larger than the GDPs of UAE ($325 billion), South Africa ($266 billion) and Singapore ($294 billion).With Rs 1,63,400 crore, Mukesh Ambani tops the India list for the fifth year running. The report said that Pallonji Mistry of Tata entered the top three on the list for the first time while vaccine king Cyrus Poonawalla stormed into the top five.Interestingly, 37 Padma awardees, including the likes of Pallonji Mistry, Indu Jain and Dilip Shanghvi, contributed 28 per cent of the total Indian wealth.In the case of India, 55 per cent are first generation entrepreneurs, compared to 80 per cent in China. At least 13 individuals made the Hurun list after going IPO in the last one year.The Hurun Report releases the Hurun India Rich List of the year, which has become a benchmark for the private sector, becoming widely accepted as the most robust attempt at covering entrepreneurship in India. Wealth calculations are a snapshot of the net worth of living individuals as on July 31, when the rate of exchange to the US dollar was Rs 66.69. Hurun Report is a monthly magazine best known for its “China Rich List,” a ranking of the wealthiest individuals in that country.Mukesh Ambani (59), running the oil to yarn conglomerate, ranked first in the list for the fifth consecutive year. He recently launched Jio and the strategy of reaching 90 per cent of India's population has the potential of placing him at the top three in Hurun Global Rich List.With a net worth of Rs 1, 21,500 crore, Dilip Shanghvi (60) of Sun Pharma retains his second position.