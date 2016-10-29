BOMBAY BOYS

At an age when most children are addicted to video games and spend most of their time and money on it, they created one. While in primary school, the Turakhia brothers – Bhavin and Divyank Turakhia -- created serious computer games for others to play.The Mumbai boys made their debut in Forbes India’s rich list of neo billionaires after a successful exit from a six-year-old advertising technology firm Media.net to a consortium of Chinese investors in August for a whopping $900 million. The deal was negotiated and successfully sealed by Bhavin in Beijing, while Media.net was Divyank’s brainchild.As Divyank was busy running the company, Bhavin ensured all legalities to seal the deal. That has been the compatibility and understanding between the two brothers since childhood. They were never beginners in the race, but together, they have always come out trumps.It all goes back to an enriched, yet unusual, childhood for the Turakhia brothers. From fourth and sixth grades, they were hooked on to computers. ”It was love at first sight. We used to spend hours in the computer room in school. We were simply addicted to the gadget”, reminisces Bhavin Turakhia.A lot of credit goes to their father. A chartered accountant, he would ensure that children read up on computers and encouraged them with new books and whatever was needed to pursue their dreams.They began reading computer books and using their computer lab at Mumbai’s Arya Vidya Mandir School in Bandra during lunch breaks and free time after school – a period when other children would do the usual - play football, volleyball and cricket.Early pocket money for the brothers came from doing computer projects for children of rich parents. Playing computer games could be child’s play, but creating one while still in primary school is surely not one. However, the brothers left no stone unturned to make the impossible, possible.Bhavin remembers it was more of a challenge thrown to them by their father when they were still in primary school. “He bought us books on how to create games. It was my love for computers since I was a 10-year-old that led to who I am today. In those days, there was no Internet, no hard drive. For me that big computer was my love at first sight. I used to spend over three hours in the computer room daily. In fact, we both brothers found passion for it and advanced techniques of computation,” he remembers.An initial curiosity towards the machine led to a passion for advanced computation, as they learnt the ropes. During school and college days, the brothers were consulting and writing software. “I was 15 and Divyank was 13. He had a computer project at school and we spent an entire year developing a business-simulation game written in GWBasic. Creating a computer game was quite an experience”, recalls Bhavin.Initially, they began programing in GWBasic, which was neither designed nor capable of allowing a program of that size to run. The other option was to switch to QBasic. However, they decided to stick to GWBasic and began optimising the code and recoding some portions of the program to make things simpler.The end result was spectacular. The brothers, in their teens, managed to create the world’s largest computer game in business simulation. It took them one year of rigorous research to make this possible and they managed to win.The game, as Bhavin explains, begins with an animation sequence that talks about how you are thrown out of business by a deceitful business partner and left with no money. The objective was to start from scratch and set up a business and gain 100 per cent market share. A very complex, yet interesting game, albeit unusual for children at that age to create.The brothers created the first three games as part of a school project - car racing, shooting and trivia. They gained popularity and became budding heroes for their peers.They soon started holding after-school sessions to teach advanced GWBasic to other students and teachers. Generally speaking, college students have a hang of what the Turakhia brothers learnt and taught in their teens, while at school.Remember, these were the days of pre-Internet. Computer networks were yet to become the buzzword. “We started a fledgling bulletin board system (BBS) using the RemoteAccess BBS software and a 2400 baud modem. Only our close friends could connect to it. With our experience of running the BBS, we already knew more about the Internet when the services were launched in India way back in 1995," recalls Bhavin. Call it a head start.Soon they started freelancing on the Internet as consultants to large corporates. This would fetch them quick moolah and make them richer than the richest kids on the block. “Our focus was to help companies set up their websites, Internet gateways, intranets and corporate emails”, says Bhavin.The challenge with running any technology-based services business is that you manage only a limited number of projects, even if they fetch big money. There is a limit beyond which growth stagnates. “We decided on doing something that talks of volume and hence leads to natural growth. We started our first product line and sold hosting packages directly to end customers. The idea was that everyone would require a domain name and web-hosting package. That’s how Directi was formed,” says Bhavin.The Turakhias started Directi way back in 1998 by borrowing Rs 25,000 from their father who was running his own business. “In those days it was quite a sum. We paid the money back within the first quarter. We had 40 customers. Within the first year, we made Rs 4 lakhs.”Unsurprisingly for such a background, they made their first million when they were barely adults. Today, Directi earns revenue of over $250 million. “Within the first few months, we were hosting the who’s-who of the Indian market - National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy and the Congress Party, among others,” he remembers.Soon the Turakhias’ big opportunities in domains opened up. The monopoly of Network Solutions (NSI) in the domain name registration business came to an end. "Until early 1999, Network Solutions was the only registrar and also the registry. The retail price of domains was as high as $70 for two years. Every hosting company, including us, were resellers of NSI. When Internet Corporate on for Assigned Names and Numbers or ICANN was formed in 1998, the functions of the registry and registrar were separated and five registrars were accredited as part of an initial test-bed in 1999 - Register.com, Melbourne IT, CORE, AOL and France Telecom", recalls Bhavin.Domain names were the stepping-stone to selling all web-based services like web hosting, dedicated servers, digital certificates and payment gateway solutions. Says the older sibling: "We made a substantial amount of money by selling domains at a low cost, which allowed us to fund our own ICANN registrar. Being ICANN-accredited is the logical growth step for any large web services."The brothers pursued a degree in commerce purely to satisfy their mother, a homemaker, who is also involved in social service. However, they quickly moved on to web services and payments business, which they were good at.Directi was the stepping-stone to their long journey.In 2000, they started a new business unit within the Directi Group — Transecute — India's first payment gateway service. They wanted to start collecting money online via credit cards for their own domain registration and hosting business. There was no solution available in India in those days.While the duo needed to build a payment mode for themselves, they decided to build and sell the product to other customers. “We continued to be the largest payment gateway service in the country for a very long time. We are still the only one that used advanced heuristic fraud detection and risk management technology,” boasts Bhavin. He has reasons to.Divyank, the younger of the two, is based in the US, where he runs an online advertising business, Media.net. Bhavin runs Directi Group with a host of companies like Ringo, Flock, Zeta, Radix and Codechef in India, shuttling mainly between Mumbai and Dubai, which both the brothers call their home.Bhavin echoes the fun and excitement when the two are together. “Div and I handle non-overlapping areas,” he explains. “We still use each other as a sounding board. Think of it as always having somebody who is as intelligent as you, who you trust as much as you trust yourself, available to give you advice.” Can’t ask for more, can you?When it comes to funding, money and ownership, they have a loose sharing arrangement. It seems the brothers have only once sought external investors–and later bought back the stake. Directi, the original incorporation, was kept as a brand that links their various companies.They grew from there and soon became India’s top-10 domain registration companies. The Turakhia brothers got their first accreditation in 2001. “When we sold the web-presence business of Directi to Nasdaq-listed and Boston-based Endurance International Holdings in 2014, it was worth $160 million. We were the fourth largest player in that business at that point of time,” he explains.Directi portfolio companies comprise of Radix, Ringo, Flock, Zeta and Codechef. Directi also comprised of BigRock, ResellerClub, LogicBoxes and WebHosting.info. “We were in the registrar business and we saw opportunity for three businesses – ResellerClub, LogicBoxes and BigRock. In 2007 we started an online ad business in Dubai”, recants Bhavin.Bhavin put into place another company in Dubai in 2012 – Radix, which owns top-level domains like .online .tech.“In three years, Radix grew into a healthy space with three-and-a-half-million domains and we are adding 1.8 million every year. It has a very healthy growth. The majority of the customers are from the US, UK and China”, says Bhavin.Ringo, which is into Internet telephony, is however facing problems in India. Telcos are reluctant to give interconnect for Internet telephony. The company is in limbo for over six months due to this discriminatory interconnection agreementRingo (through its group company VMobi) has obtained the technology and licenses for the service over six months ago, but various telecom operators including Vodafone, Airtel and Idea, have not provided interconnections to VMobi that are critical for Ringo to launch its services.“We started Ringo in 2014 in US and UK primarily to target low-cost international calling. That is possible through Internet telephony. We got an Indian license company VMobi in February 2016. It’s been operational for the last eight months. Since then we have been trying to get interconnect agreement with Indian telcos to launch Internet telephony, with little success,” Bhavin admits, ruefully.He elaborates: “They are saying they will provide interconnection only for fixed line connections and are asking us to stay away from Internet telephony calling it illegal. On the contrary, Internet telephony has been legal in this country since 2008. We approached TRAI and they are looking into the matter. We are hopeful of a positive response from the regulator. Legally, they have to allow it. So far, we are in agreement only with BSNL for Internet telephony, but that is not enough.”The telcos – big as they are - fear Internet telephony will lead to cost war, apart from adding to already intense competition.Doing business in India is often cumbersome and making outbound investments as an Indian company has way too many roadblocks, feels Bhavin – a big reason why the brothers have chosen to operate from Dubai and the US despite being Mumbaikars at heart.“Since the last four years, we are based in San Francisco and Dubai. Dubai makes it simpler to invest everywhere, thanks to easier currency convertibility. In addition, it also offers easy outbound investment”, quips Bhavin. He adds: “After Ringo, we started Flock, which is a team messenger, meant for companies or departments, projects like videoconferencing, task management and note-taking.”Till 2005, the Turakhia brothers ran the businesses together, but they soon figured out how they could double their reach individually. “Working with Div is a lot of fun,” says Bhavin of his younger brother. “We think similarly in so many ways. He’s the most chilled-out guy I have ever known. I can count on him personally and work wise.”That helped the duo see the future together after Divyank started a company, Skenzo, licensing an online ad technology. After initial success it nose-dived amid shifts in the sector.Media.Net began in 2010. In those days Google, with its monopoly, ruled the online ad space, a position it has held on to since early 2000. “We were not starters, but we found a significantly large untapped market in the US in that space. Media.Net soon became big business. Nobody was providing contextual ad in those days and we decided to tap the market. We grew from 2010 onwards”, he recaps.Divyank and Bhavin Turakhia entered the billionaires club of India after Media.net was merged with Beijing Miteno Communication Technology (BMCT). Zhiyong Zhang, chairman of BMCT, leads the Chinese consortium.While Divyank was busy with ad tech, Bhavin was floating other startups that could yield future deals.The trust that the brothers have in one another is absolute. It was aptly evident by the $900 million deal inked by the two in August earlier this year. Divyank runs the company. The deal was negotiated and sealed by Bhavin in China.“I handled the entire transaction process. I was involved in end-to-end transaction, managing Chinese legal requirements. We had Merrill Lynch in the US and CV Capital in China helping us with the negotiation as bankers”, he offers, by way of insight.The deal took three months while the main negotiation extended to three weeks. “I spent about a week in China. I did not know Mandarin and the whole process needed a translator. It was cumbersome. They would hear me, discuss with some 18 lawyers seated there and then talk to me again”, he adds.During serious negotiations, pricking a funny bone often added spice. With no knowledge, Bhavin managed to rustle up a few lines of Mandarin. “In the meantime, I had managed to learn a bit of Mandarin and picked up a few sentences, while flying to China. One of those early days, when we had gone out for dinner, I randomly started speaking in Chinese. I left the locals at their wit’s end with my new-found pronunciation. They quickly started finding out if I really understood all that they spoke. Finally, they realised I was trying to impress them and they calmed down”, he remembers with a chuckle.What does the deal mean to the brothers or even to the employees? “Nothing has really changed since the Media.Net deal. We are the same. We both work more than 15 hours a day. Divyank travels a lot and more than half of his time goes in traveling. He still continues to operate Media.net and I operate Directi.”It is pretty much the same for the employees as well. The management too remains the same and so do the operations. “We have only grown bigger and better for good,” says Bhavin.Three principles matter a lot to the Turakhia brothers: It is a moral obligation to make an impact directly proportional to one’s capabilities and best of skills.One should focus on creating value and not mere valuation. Hiring the best talent always makes a change. Three cheers to that.