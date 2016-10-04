STR to set up 50 learning centres

Chennai-based Smart Training Resources (STR), a company focused on offering campus recruitment training programmes across India, has chalked out an aggressive expansion plan to more than double its turnover by March 2018.The company, which is present in close to 170 locations, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and offering various employability enhancement programmes to educational institutions, is keen to establish itself in over 400 locations by targeting more institutions in tier II and III cities. It is also planning to set up 50 Smart Learning Centres, both company-owned and franchisee network, across the country as part of its B2C initiative to target individuals.“With a client base of 550 plus institutions and having trained over 1.3 million students and with a placement record of about 85 per cent, we are the largest employability enhancer in the country,” says Archana Ram, managing director, Smart Training Resources India.As per a Nasscom report, around three million graduates and post-graduates join the Indian workforce race. However, only around 25 per cent of them are “employable ready” and the rest need to be trained to make them employable.According to her, the company has chalked out a three-pronged strategy – expanding presence of locations; setting up Smart Learning Centres and launching about a dozen e-learning courses online – so as to train at least 3 million students by 2020. The educational institutions that the company covers include IITs and NITs.The company’s focus so far has predominantly been in the Tier I and II institutes and it now plans to aggressively expand its reach to institutions in the Tier II and III category with tailor-made products and services customized to suit their requirements.“By virtue of our scale of operations and the quality of training that we impart, through well trained trainers, to students, companies in both IT as well as other core sectors like manufacturing connect with us to meet their entry level recruitment needs on a regular basis,” she pointed out.In order to fund the planned expansion and future growth, the company is planning to tap the private equity market to raise about $one million. The company, which has a topline of around Rs 10 crore at present, hopes to increase it to Rs 25 crore by March 2018.