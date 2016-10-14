India's 20th IIM to come up in Jammu
Oct 13 2016 , New Delhi
It would later be expanded to an out-campus in Kashmir. Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the cabinet approved the modernisation of infrastructure in NIT-Srinagar campus will now begin as funding of Rs 100 crore has been approved for the purpose besides a Rs 50-crore project for seven hostels for girl students — three in Jammu, three in the Valley and one in Leh.
The cabinet approved the establishment IIM at Jammu in a temporary campus at the Old Government College of Engineering and Technology from academic year 2016-17.