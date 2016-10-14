India's 20th IIM to come up in Jammu

As part of prime minister Narendra Modi’s development package for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for setting up the country’s 20th Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Jammu from the current academic session.



It would later be expanded to an out-campus in Kashmir. Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the cabinet approved the modernisation of infrastructure in NIT-Srinagar campus will now begin as funding of Rs 100 crore has been approved for the purpose besides a Rs 50-crore project for seven hostels for girl students — three in Jammu, three in the Valley and one in Leh.



The cabinet approved the establishment IIM at Jammu in a temporary campus at the Old Government College of Engineering and Technology from academic year 2016-17.



