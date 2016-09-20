IIT-BHU, Neotia University team up for automation push

The Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi, which comes under the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has teamed up with The Neotia University, a self-financed university by Ambuja Neotia Group, to familiarise aspiring engineers from eastern India with the concept and knowledge of latest technologies being used to achieve industrial automation.The Neotia University is the only educational institute in eastern India, which has robotics and auto manufacturing as a dedicated academic unit also offers other career-focussed courses.Two start with, the two institutions along with Innovians Technologies will organise a two-day workshop – Technex’17 – at the Kolkata campus of the Neotia University, starting September 24. The workshop will focus on industrial automation.“At a time when India is gearing up for a manufacturing boom, this endeavour will focus on one of the most relevant topics related to productivity –industrial automation and more specifically the programmable logic controller (PLC) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) – the two most used guiding forces behind any automated industrial plant,” said AS Kolaskar, vice chancellor of the Neotia University.“The main objective of this is to make aspiring engineers acquainted with the concept and knowledge of latest technologies being used to achieve industrial automation,” Kolaskar said.He said automation involves delegation of human control function to technical equipment. It is the use of control systems such as computers and micro-controllers to control machinery and processes to reduce the need for human sensory and mental requirements.Industrial automation is the basic need of almost every type of manufacturing and production unit today. Food & beverage, metal, mining, power, textile, petrochemical, machine manufacturing, automobile, etc, are the few examples where automation, in industrial production, is taking place at a fast rate and requires trained human resources in large numbers.With this, the Neotia University will also provide a unique opportunity to engineering students from eastern India to get IIT certificates.