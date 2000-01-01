Keeping the industrial and farm workers happy in an election year would be top of the mind for every political party. Given the high-octane state legislative assembly elections scheduled in half a dozen states followed by Lok Sabha polls, the ruling NDA will have to go all out and woo the working class. Industrial workers have never been happy with this government. It was a love-hate relationship with the farmers and farm labour. Even the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the largest Indian trade union, has not been on same page with NDA government on reforms that involve the future of industrial workers.

In January this year, tripartite consultations with labour leaders on all contentious reform issues had to be postponed after the BMS threatened a black flag demonstration while Prime Minister Modi was at the head table. The Left parties and Congress controlled trade unions have consistently campaigned against the Modi government to serve the political interests of their principal parties that today occupy the opposition benches. The Modi government was labelled ‘suit boot ki sarkar’ serving the cause of crony capitalists. More than the branding, the ‘hire and fire’ policy put together by the labour ministry led to the breakdown in communication between the government and workers’ unions.

Hence, the reports of putting in cold storage ‘anti-workers’ labour bills may translate to a shift in government position at least for the time being. Already, the hire and fire policy got diluted by seeking to make it applicable to companies with 300 workers and above on their rolls. The earlier proposal was more stringent –all companies having 100 workers were to be given the flexibility. If media reports were anything to go by, labour unions may not allow this ‘reform measure’ to go through. Meanwhile, the move to dilute the influence of organised labour and trade unions seems to have resulted in a backlash for the Modi government.

However, it makes political sense to push for bills that may provide additional benefits for over 500 million workers in the organised and unorganised industrial and farm sectors. Codes to provide minimum wages for workers without any flexibility to states may have to be pushed in the monsoon session of Parliament, if the government were to re-establish a working relationship with labour unions. Given the huge number of industrial accidents that occur, especially in the construction sector, hazardous chemicals units, providing a safety cover and occupational safety would go a long way in assuaging the working class. Providing social security benefits like medical insurance, maternity and disability benefits apart from pension would result in reform of Indian labour force and improve their living conditions. Extending these benefits to domestic help, Aasha workers and those with very limited rights will lead to real ‘transformational change’ that Prime Minister Modi has been talking about.

Safety and social security benefits would provide positive trigger to at least two crore families thereby perking up economic activity as well. Minimum wages bill has already been cleared by the cabinet while the two others may have to be fast-tracked. From the electoral point of view, this could help the NDA to muster support for pro-worker legislations from diverse political formations. Hence, the monsoon session of Parliament is expected to see a flurry of activity on the labour front though not the way the government initially planned.