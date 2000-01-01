Amendments have earlier been made to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but, in terms of the number of people they would impact, the ones made last week would be the most significant of all in the past year. Right from exempting sanitary pads to lowering the GST on footwear below Rs 1,000, this was like a mini budget with only goodies being given out.

One of the reasons why this amendment can be described as being a step in the right direction is that it goes towards lowering the incidence of indirect taxation. The fact is that India probably has one of the highest incidences of indirect taxation and that has to come down so that people who are not in a position to pay taxes — and they are those in the marginal sections of society — are not forced to pay it in an indirect manner when they buy essential goods and services. All the developed economies of the world try and move in that direction where indirect taxes are lower and direct tax are moderate.

Now that the GST system has stabilised and most people who are dealing with it are familiar with what is happening, our policy makers should attempt to do two things. First, there should be further simplification of the system of filing tax returns and, second, they should prepare a road map on how to get over the composition scheme that allows for traders below a certain level to pay a certain amount of nominal tax on their turnover. This has to be done so that more trading establishments can be brought under GST.

The composition scheme was necessary for smooth introduction so that the supply chain was not disturbed and small traders did not have to deal with an additional burden. But, the fact is that the composition scheme still allows loopholes to be exploited and GST to be avoided. It has to be gradually eliminated, else a section of industry will continue to exploit the loop holes.

This is not a tough thing to do and can be accomplished with the use of relevant technology. Every trader will register a definite increase in turnover over a period of time and given the fact that the government has databases of prices of every product, it can easily identify who is trying to suppress turnover over a period of time. However, policy makers need to ensure that transition from the composition scheme to normal GST should be smooth. The authorities should help in this migration. Ideally, penalties should be avoided if mistakes are committed in the first return filed by a new entrant to the system. Otherwise, traders will stay away from the system and find ways and means of doing it.

Another important point which policymakers need to focus upon is that the cuts in tax rates are passed on to consumers. Whenever tax cuts are announced, most corporates tend to make the right kind of noises, saying they will pass on the benefit to consumers. Not all companies do that. Giving one or the other excuse, they raise prices and consumers finally end up paying the same prices they had paid before the cuts took place. Complaints received by authorities when GST cuts were announced earlier are still under investigation. It is in the interest of policymakers to have a mechanism where complaints received are investigated in a short time. Again, technology can be employed to keep an eye on manufacturers to check whether the benefits of tax cuts are passed on to consumers. If there is no increase in the supply chain cost of the goods manufacturer in a particular period of time than there is no reason why cuts should not be passed on.

In this case, it is not only the large corporates who are guilty, a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers indulge in this practice too. That would necessitate having a mechanism where they are kept under watch. It is important for those paying GST to grow for the simple reason that more the GST collection, more the government would be in a position to reduce taxes on individual goods, and reach a stage where rates are low, because that would reduce the prospects for tax avoidance.