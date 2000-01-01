After locking horns with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), union law minister Ravi Shankar outlined the importance of elected representatives to the judiciary. Speaking in the presence of the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Prasad talked about the need for institutions to respect the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ in matters of governance. Though the message was wrapped in cautious packaging as he said that the judiciary has to make its own call in deciding how far it can go, the fact that the government had to give a reminder shows that there is a disconnect between the two arms.

The union minister told the gathering that included judges that governance is a highly complicated exercise and he talked about the government's reservations on the reasons given by the Supreme Court to strike down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act. The government was seeking larger say through the act on the appointments of judges but the union minister did not spell out the reasons.

The minister did not stop there as he also talked about the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying it was time to restate more clearly the noble narrative of PILs – which was hearing the voices of marginalised and deprived. He also sought clarity on constitutional morality and asserted that it should not vary from judge to judge.

The law minister's observations clearly point out the fact that the government is not comfortable about the judicial outreach in the matters of governance and the apparent misuse of PILs and the talk about constitutional morality is also troublesome. The government has faced some tough questions in court which admitted several petitions that made the executive uncomfortable. The Supreme Court, for instance, is hearing a petition on the Rafale deal which has been made into a political issue.

The Chief Justice on his part made it amply clear that the Constitution has to be protected to prevent the society from descending into chaos. “It is in our best interest to heed the advice of the Constitution. If we do not, our hubris will result in sharp descent into chaos," he said adding that the Constitution had worked for the 1.3 billion people. The chief justice complimented the framework in f governance that have the Constitution.

The executive versus judiciary tussle has been going on for a long time but the Modi government has opened too many fronts at the same time with institutions. The political class has often asserted that Parliament is supreme and has scoffed at the practice of Supreme Court making the law. But the court's intervention is required when the executive fails. Judges cannot legislate but the Supreme Court has been taking a call on issues like women allowing devotees in Sabarimala temple to banning crackers. The executive should have taken the lead on many of these issues rather than awaiting judicial intervention.