The governments at the centre and in the states should crack down on the dubious practice by hotels and restaurants of slapping a service charge on customers. There is no reason for restaurants and hotels to levy anywhere between 5 per cent and 20 per cent service charge. It is also known that in many cases the service charge proceeds are not distributed among staff. Even if some restaurants or hotels distribute the service charge among staff, the amount is set off against the latter's monthly pay. Wage negotiations at many restaurants and hotels factor in the service charge component as a source of income for employees.

Both the consumers affairs ministry and the income tax department will have to bring to a halt the practice of levying service charge. Consumer affairs minister Ramvilas Paswan is right to recommend that service charge collected by hotels and restaurants but not distributed among staff must go to the income tax kitty. Mostly, restaurants and hotels do not report the service charge component. In fact, till GST became operative last July, many outlets either did not or under-reported even the food sales thereby evading service tax.

In fact, the service charge should be abolished. In its place, the good old days practice of tipping should operate. In some countries, especially those in western Europe, centralised tip boxes are available. In the US, tipping became a practice with waiters expecting anything between 15-20 per cent of the food bill. At bars, it is the practice to tip for every drink ordered. In South East Asian countries again, tipping has become the main source of income for several services industry personnel.

In India, both domestic and foreign travelers face complete chaos or many a time awkward situations with waiters and bellboys waiting for them to dole out a tip. Unlike in India, in many countries even taxes are part of the food tariff or hotel rates advertised. Hence, the service taxes and service charges come as a rude shock for many foreigners visiting India. It is natural for them to get irritated under the circumstances.

The practice of service charge has to go without any ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’. In several cities service charge is levied with full knowledge and connivance of food inspectors and local taxes department. This is a corrupt practice at its best. A tip should be voluntary and staff must devise a way to divide the amount among themselves. In fact, every hotel and restaurant has to display the tipping policy upfront. Further, tips cannot become part of wage negotiation by restaurants and hotels. All concerned need to work together to get this right.