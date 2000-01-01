Border-less trade could be a widely held but false idea. But finance minister Arun Jaitley’s call for bringing down trade barriers, moving forward on trade facilitation and reducing transaction costs is timely. Jaitley’s nudge for more open trade comes at a time when top global exporting countries like China and the US are engaged in a trade war of sorts, making multi-lateral trading platforms like World Trade Organisation (WTO) virtually defunct. Thus the finance minister’s appeal for a workable mechanism to maximise trade benefits to large number of countries is sanguine.

Though China and the US have called a temporary truce, uncertainty in the global trading order continues to hit investments, growth and lock up resources required for economic development in developing and least developed countries.

It’s rather an irony that developing and least developed countries have to push for liberal trade environment while advanced economies like the US have gone ahead with raising barriers. The narrative to global trade, investments and economic liberalisation seems to have turned full circle beginning 2016.

The US under President Donald Trump seems to have embraced ‘restrictive policies’ thereby hitting friends and foes alike. Washington may have genuine grievances with Beijing or vice-versa. But this ding dong battle of the big two for supremacy cannot be allowed to undermine the interests of people in developing and least developed countries.

President Trump’s ‘America First’ policy should not be allowed to destabilise the world trade order that was more open till the other day.

In the process, Trump has become the architect of protectionist tendencies in global economic and trade systems. The US president is free to protect US interests, which have been done thus far in an open, flexible and liberal trading regime. Barriers set up to trade with US partners could result in huge costs on the American economy in terms of jobs, cost of products and services and bring inefficiencies of sorts.

On the other hand, in India, the right wing, ultra-nationalist regime of prime minister Narendra Modi has not taken many measures to bring in protectionism and thereby inefficiency, corruption and bureaucratic red-tapism. Instead, the Indian government over the last four years has had pursued a policy of throwing open more areas for investments and allowing its partners to take full advantage of a liberal trading regime.

A fine balance has been attempted at keeping Indian interests in global markets intact while sticking to the nationalist agenda of the BJP and the Sangh parivar. This has in fact led to murmurs and meek opposition from within, especially led by organisations like the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch.

Perhaps India should take the lead to ring in open, liberal and competitive trade on equitable terms. For this support of developing countries like Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa along with least developed countries may have to be mobilised. Liberal trade in services, reduction in costs through trade facilitation and minimising barriers could give a fillip to the world trade order. This should also mark the shift in global economy, investments and trade sweepstakes in favour of developing countries. Though small, medium and micro-enterprises may still be feeling the heat, India may have to take its chances to maximise benefits in an open and liberal trading regime, as recommended by the finance minister.

From Doha and Cancun round of trade negotiations, countries have come a long way to put in place simple procedures, cut costs and benefit from such a dispensation. Within or outside the WTO system, the momentum should not be lost for an equitable trading regime that brings prosperity to maximum number of people.