The new Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the Central Statistics Organisation has predictably created a huge controversy. It is, therefore, important to ask whether the UPA falsified data during its years in office to claim credit for an India growth story or has the NDA government revised growth numbers downwards for the UPA years to consign UPA claims of taking economy on to high growth pedestal to the dustbin? The answer could differ depending on who one speaks to.

GDP growth of 10.3 per cent was showcased by then finance minister P. Chidambaram for 2010-11 but the latest data shows it might actually have been much lower at 8.5 per cent. It is natural for the former finance minister to see a conspiracy in the back series data revision. Even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has problems with the data and the timing of its release in the midst of assembly elections in five states. The new numbers have revised average GDP growth to 6.7 per cent during ten years of UPA as against 7.3 per cent during four years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the UPA had boasted of 7.75 per cent average annual GDP growth in ten years. Using the same yardstick, CSO put the GDP growth during last two years of UPA i.e. 2012-13 and 2013-14 to be much higher than what was reported earlier.

In fact, the Congress and Chidambaram had relied on these very numbers released in January 2015 to negate the BJP’s charge of economic mismanagement during UPA rule with “Harvard educated economists at the helm”. Now, they seem to have been caught on the wrong foot for objecting to a new series that revises the average economic growth downwards during UPA in the ten years block. If the UPA had truly cooked up the numbers it would call into question the India growth story. However, the Congress has issues with both methodology and numbers. Its charge is that the government has fudged GDP data to cover up its own ineffective economic management especially against the backdrop of demonetisation of high denomination currencies and GST rollout.

More than arguments based on econometric models and tools deployed for statistical computation, insinuations seem to be flying thick and fast owing to political considerations. With all the constraints, CSO and NSSO are fairly professional institutions. If experience from the past is any indication, the data points could very well be recalibrated to present a rosy picture or vise versa. Although data from both series have their own pluses and minuses, the comparative analysis may be flawed. One cannot, however, forget that change in the base year translates to higher output and increased prices. Simply put, plain comparison shows that growth data in the old series could have been overstated.

Modernisation and reforms in the CSO and according it full independence sans political interference would be the way forward. After the NSSO was constituted, the new body has evolved as a fairly autonomous organisation with checks and balances. Using technology, artificial intelligence tools and data analytics could give the GDP numbers more credibility and minimise human error so that any manipulation is exposed.