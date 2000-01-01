The freefall of the Indian Rupee, with the possibility that it could touch 71-72 against the dollar in the next few months, may turn out to be troublesome for this government. The massive pullout of foreign funds from the stock and debt markets, totalling Rs 45,600 crore in the last few months, coupled with volatility in crude prices and volatility in other emerging markets currencies, could have contributed to this all-time low for the Indian currency. In economic terms, the phenomenon could be easily explained and the situation tackled with RBI’s intervention, smart manoeuvring by exporters and financial markets operators. But then, politically, the rupee crossing the psychological mark of 69 to the dollar could prove to be a headache for the Narendra Modi government. The opposition Congress taunted the Prime Minister, pointing to the rupee value crossing his age of 67-years. The Congress made merry recalling how, as Gujarat chief minister, Modi had pointed to rupee depreciation beyond then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s age in 2013. Modi had suggested pegging the rupee value at 40-45 per dollar.

The rupee must be allowed to find its realistic value, unlike the Chinese central bank that ‘artificially determines Yuan value’ with very limited scope for market forces to act. Given the huge services and merchandise export orders that Indian traders deal with, up to 10 per cent depreciation will work wonders in terms of their product competitiveness and revenue realisation. If exporters have hedged positions, then currency depreciation could come as a blessing in disguise. A big plus could also be in the form of enhanced remittances from Indian workers, NRIs and companies that have parked funds abroad. The rupee at near 70 to the dollar will provide an opportunity to hasten foreign remittances that may cross the $70.4 billion mark this fiscal. However, the concern is that the rupee lost as part of the emerging market bouquet of currencies led by the Chinese Yuan. Given the democratic depreciation of over 60 emerging market currencies, the advantage Indian exporters would have are modest. Secondly, our import bill is bound to bulge at the seams, thereby raising fresh concerns on macro-economic management. The current account deficit (CAD) is bound to go off the mark, if both oil and non-oil imports continue to get expensive in the next few months. Thirdly, the inflationary impact in retail markets should worry the RBI that has already red flagged 4.69 per cent in the last few months. If the rupee value continues to be depressed, there is every possibility that interest rates may see an upward swing, leave alone any relief on the availability of cheaper funds. Fourthly, the mood within and outside the ruling establishment could turn a wee-bit hostile when Modi seeks a second term in office – the BJP and NDA as a political formation could turn shaky. Economic management should be streamlined given that this government has two ministers in Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal to take on-the-spot calls.