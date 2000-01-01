Telecom and internet users with interface across technology platforms have absolute ownership of their data. Neither telecom services providers, devices makers or social networking platforms have any leeway to use this personal data of their users. Whether for business or otherwise, companies like Facebook and Google use data pertaining to their customers without explicit written permission. Tricking users through applications, malware and camouflages is not acceptable given that the right to choice, notice, consent, data portability or the right to be forgotten rests with telecom users.

Telecom regulator, Trai must be given a big hand for its stringent recommendations on privacy, security and ownership of data that belongs to users. This non-negotiable right will have to become operative immediately till the government comes up with a watertight law on data privacy, rights, responsibilities, security and ownership through a comprehensive law. Even meta-data used to identify individuals and organisations need to be covered under the new dispensation as recommended by Trai.

Justice BN Srikrishna’s panel is already at work on the issue of data protection. Trai’s recommendations on data privacy could be the basis for the high-powered group’s final report that is expected soon. By the next parliament session, the government must be able to secure the right of its citizens to data ownership, privacy and security. Aadhaar and data privacy are pending a resolution in the Supreme Court in a manner that will be to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. While Aadhaar and data privacy case hearings progress, a draft bill can be circulated to evolve national consensus on this sensitive issue before the ruling and opposition parties get into election mode. On national security issues, the government may be given flexibility to use personal data of telecom users. Given that several terrorist outfits, extremists and subversive organisations have gone online, there can be no compromise on national security.

However, there ought to be limits to the government’s access to data. The 77-page Trai report is, in fact, an eye-opener. The entire ecosystem of information and communication technologies (ICT), including browsers, operating systems and applications need to be covered. Secondly, sale of personal data on the sly to profiteer is rampant, especially in the telecom and internet services business in India. This is normally done for tele-marketing of products and services, online retail, peddling unsolicited information, misuse especially by fraudsters given that mobile and Aadhaar numbers are linked with personal financial data, banks and financial institutions. Thirdly, telecom and internet companies cannot use the data to get into private lives based on user behaviour that is intensely tracked. From eating habits, browsing preferences to lifestyle issues, individual details cannot be divulged or used for commercial decision by companies. Fourthly, Trai and the Srikrishna panel cannot go lax on localisation of data that is stored in servers abroad. In this context, China’s data localisation drive must serve as a pointer. Fifthly, the larger issue of using personal data to influence the outcome of elections that has happened elsewhere and in India cannot be repeated.

Trai has already put together a framework for net neutrality. The telecom regulator seems to have gone four steps further on data protection, security and ownership. While the European Union’s data security laws provide useful guidance, the US as a territory needs to be shunned on data security and privacy laws. India will have to evolve its own framework for data security that is unique and has global appeal.