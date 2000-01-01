As reported by this paper in its Monday edition, the government is considering selling the iconic Air India building and the possible buyer could be the shipping ministry. There are good and bad parts to this proposed deal. The good part is that Air India needs money for its day-to-day operations, and for this the government has two choices. First, to keep pumping money into the airline so that its operations are not impacted. Second, to sell some of the assets which the airline owns and use those funds for its operational purposes rather than giving money by way of equity or debt. By asking the airline to sell its assets to meet its funds requirement, the government is taking a step in the right direction, as there is no point in putting good money in the hope of recovering bad money in the future. However, if the shipping ministry is going to ask ports to use their cash reserves to buy the Air India building, then it might not be the desired way of doing things.

There are some questions which need to be answered before any PSU is asked to use its funds for buying that building. Does the existing real estate and offices of the companies that are operating the port not fulfilling their requirement? Do they really need to invest in real estate? If the answer to the above two questions is ‘Yes,’ then please go ahead and buy that iconic building. Otherwise, it would just become an accounting entry where the money goes from one entity of the government to another government-owned and controlled entity. Importantly, if those ports can put that cash reserve to better use, then do not force them to buy an asset which is not going to add to their value. In future, where these ports need money to expand, they will be forced to borrow from the market. So, while one issue is getting sorted out, another issue could come up in future.

The best solution is to sell it to the highest bidder, whether private or public, Indian or foreign, and have a transparent auction process so that in future no fingers are pointed by any investigative agency regarding the value and the process which is followed during the sale process. Given the fact that some of the global pension funds are looking to invest in the Indian real estate market, there will be no dearth of buyers for that building. This brings up another question: Why only Air India? In India, all the public sector undertakings (PSUs) are is sitting on huge land bank. In majority of the cases, these PSUs have no requirement for the land, at least not for operational purposes. They merely had the land when the company came into existence. Why not have a clear, well laid out policy which makes these PSUs sell their non-core assets, which in most of the cases would be land holdings. The money raised can be used in two ways, if required by that particular PSU to expand its operations, it can be utilised for that. Otherwise, it should be given back to its shareholders. In this case, the government should not short-change minority investors in listed companies because that would impact the valuation which other PSUs get and in the long term that will have a negative impact on government wealth.

So, proceeds should be distributed by way of special dividend both to the government and minority shareholders. In the process, the government being the largest shareholder in these PSUs would be able to garner a decent amount of money. One of the objections could be that real estate prices are not exactly at the level they were a couple of years back. So, PSUs directly and the government indirectly will not be able to get the best prices. But one thing which needs to be remembered is that there is something called time value of money. When an asset is kept idle, it incurs a minimum loss because if that money had been realised and even put in government securities, it would have earned returns.