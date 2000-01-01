The ranking-conscious Modi government has a reason to squirm at a recent global poll rating India as the most dangerous country in the world for women. Led by prime minister Modi, his cabinet ministers leave no stone unturned to forcefully point out the turnaround of India’s fortunes in the ranking business. The improvement in India’s position in the ease of doing business count is often cited as one of the highlights of the Modi government. Not that one needed endorsement from a foreign poll to realise that the women do face hardships in the daily lives in India. However, the slot at the bottom of the pit with countries like Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan as companions should hit those champions of democracy hard who brush an open social reality under the carpet.

To pin the blame squarely on the government would be incorrect as it is a collective failure of all Indians that such an impression has been created around the world. The statistics by India’s own National Crime Record Bureau are enough to corroborate that violence against women is on the rise despite stricter laws being in place. The global poll asked the women respondents to name the most unsafe country in terms of risks of sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex. India topped the list of ignominy. It was also ranked number one on the human trafficking, sex slavery, forced marriage, stoning and domestic servitude counts. Even if one tends to disagree with the findings of the survey and argue that there are countries far worse than India, like Saudi Arabia for instance, where the women started driving only two days ago after the ban on them taking on the wheels was lifted, one cannot sit comfortably over the condition of women in the country.

The memories of brutal rape, popularly known as the Nirbhaya case, in New Delhi on a chilly winter night in 2012 might be fading but one cannot take away the fact that a similar crime can be repeated anytime, anywhere in the country despite the national hue and cry over women’s safety. One of the criticisms of the government is that the Nirbhaya Fund in 2013 for women’s safety remained underutilised. Last year, the government came up with details about the status of the fund claiming that 18 proposals amounting to Rs 2,195.97 crore were received out of which 16 (worth Rs 2,187.47 crore) were recommended by the empowered committee. The government statistics also do not hide the fact that there is still time before the effects of efforts are visible on the ground.

The global survey on women’s safety has become a political issue as Congress president Rahul Gandhi trained guns at prime minister Narendra Modi for making yoga videos while the country slipped behind Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in violence against women. It is understandable that political parties will accuse each other for the situation in an election year. However, every government that has been in power in the country should share the responsibility for the dubious distinction and the embarrassment that the survey has caused us.