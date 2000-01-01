Is a single rate Goods and Services Tax (GST) workable in the Indian context? In several interactions, union minister Arun Jaitley had ruled out such a possibility in the near future in view of the complexity of tariffs, tariff lines and revenue considerations of states and the centre. In the last few days, however, outgoing chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian has pushed the envelope and batted for a single rate as a first step towards simplifying the unified impost.

Interestingly enough, Subramanian favoured convergence in GST rates at 18 per cent, setting the 40 per cent prohibitive rate for a small list of ultra-luxury items. He has also mooted phasing out of multiple cess rates in favour of one mean rate. For this to happen, Subramanian suggested that the 28 per cent rate should be abolished immediately. Subramanian, who spearheaded a report on GST rates and cess, seems to have recognised that political expediency overtakes economic imperative especially in the Indian federal system where states run by different political parties have to come on board. The CEA, who has put in his papers ahead of completing his tenure, does not mince words on the way forward as the government completes one year of operation of GST in the next two days.

Several loose ends in GST rollout also seem to stare in the face of the NDA government that is credited with making the single tax levy operative. Consequently, evolving a unified market seems to be the larger objective. The first big impediment in rates merger pertains to items of daily use like unpackaged food grains and unbranded cooking oil which would cost more. Neither eight nor 12 per cent levy would be acceptable on these items. One cannot even think of 18 per cent levy on these items due to inflationary considerations. But, the GST Council could still consider Subramanian’s suggestion to abolish the 28 per cent rate while retaining ‘a small negative list of items’ at 40 per cent. Also, bringing about convergence in cess levied presently at half a dozen rates may not be an easy task given the diverse lobbies and stakeholders pulling policymakers in two directions.

Jaitley will have to utilise the next budget as an opportunity to bring about sweeping changes in GST levy. Rationalising rates alone may not suffice though he should make a beginning. From simplifying its operation, ironing out hiccups in e-way bills, single point registration as against multiple points to providing timely refund to exporters must top the centre’s agenda. Meanwhile, stabilising revenue mobilisation at Rs 1,00,000 crore each month and building on it to maximise the dividends from GST regime is a big challenge. Even this ballpark figure may not be working right now with wild swings in a few months. For surpassing Rs 1,00,000 crore targeted revenues, the GST network of subscribers must expand in large numbers, several sectors and categories that stand exempt will have to be brought under the tax net. Making the changes in GST rates as well as systems predictive as per a timeline is very important.

The grievance redressal mechanism needs to be fully geared up and be available round the clock. This will be a part of the confidence building measures (CBMs) for all stakeholders, including businesses and consumers. Sector-specific issues may need to get the immediate attention of Arun Jaitley and interim finance minister Piyush Goyal. For instance, the GST Council must evolve a consensus on inclusion of both petrol and diesel under the GST regime. There is bound to be resistance from states. At least, a roadmap for inclusion of major petroleum products should be drawn up as early as possible and pricing reforms announced. Several other products and services need to be brought under GST umbrella. Unlike in Brazil and some EU countries, GST has not had ‘run away inflationary impact’ and till now held on well. Barring some glitches in GST network, the first year of GST was largely “work in progress” that needed fine-tuning in a big way. Planning for the future must begin right away.