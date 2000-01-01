Riding comfortably on claims that the government of Narendra Modi is markedly different from the previous UPA government that had faced a string of corruption allegations and was plagued by policy paralysis, the NDA now faces its biggest challenge so far over the Rafale aircraft deal, a matter that appears to have built a momentum of its own. It is true that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s charges of corruption and favours granted to a top industry group in the Lok Sabha during the recent no confidence motion will have to be backed with substantive proof, but he certainly appears to have touched a raw nerve — because apart from the spirited defence of the deal from BJP members, the French government has evidently found Rahul Gandhi’s allegations serious enough to issue an immediate statement while independent analysts have raised searching questions on the aircraft deal, in a sense picking up from where the Congress leader left off.

The Congress president’s charges are three fold. One, the agreed price per aircraft was much more than what was negotiated by the UPA regime. Second, there was no secrecy clause and the Modi regime was misleading the people. Third, in the deal that the NDA government finalised with Dassault-Rafale, there is no transfer of critical combat aircraft technology to India. All these charges are very serious.

However, the counter offered by the BJP tries to show that the Congress president had not understood the issue. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman flashed a document in the Lok Sabha that had been signed in 2008 by AK Antony, her predecessor in the UPA, which contained a secrecy clause restricting the government from divulging “commercial specs” of the deal. Rahul Gandhi had said in his speech that, “There were no secrecy clauses”. He had said this while referring to a “private conversation” he had had with French president Emmanuel Macron.

On the pricing aspect, the government did not open up in the Lok Sabha but came up with some figures outside the Parliament. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad put the base price of each Rafale fighter multi-role aircraft at nine per cent lower than earlier decided — €91.75 million as against €100.85 million negotiated by the UPA. Given that Modi scrapped the inordinately delayed tenders floated by the UPA and negotiated an inter-government deal for 36 Rafales for delivery in ‘fly away condition’ makes the charge of favouring an industrial house untenable.

It is unusual that the government is being so secretive on the pricing issue in Parliament. It needs to be stressed that the government is bound to reveal the price to the relevant parliamentary standing committee and to the Comptroller and Auditor General. That apart, the Indo-French Confidentiality Agreement of 2008 does not bar the government from providing price or other details as claimed by the treasury benches in Parliament. Two points will make this clear. The defence minister had earlier disclosed the price in the House; and, read between the lines, the French government’s response to Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on the no-confidence motion suggests that it is for the Indian government to choose whether it wants to reveal the details of the deal.

The Congress party’s track record of not being above board in running government affairs makes its allegations against the Modi regime circumspect. Congress youngsters’ aggressive strategy may or may not succeed. The prime minister, meanwhile, remains a popular mass leader who never takes a challenge lying down. The privilege motion moved by BJP members in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi is a firm indicator that the ruling alliance will not be a quiet spectator while the main Opposition party tugs away at its firmly entrenched anti-corruption plank. However, the Congress perhaps believes it is on to something. The privilege motion moved in the Lok Sabha against the prime minister and Sitharaman for purportedly misleading the house on the deal, shows it is not backing down on the issue.

The bottomline in the debate is that the truth must be revealed and questions on pricing must be answered. Earlier, quoting from the annual report of Dassault Aviation, makers of the fighter aircraft, the Congress party had noted that while 36 Rafale jets were sold to India at €7.5 billion in 2016, 48 jets were sold to Qatar and Egypt at €7.9 billion in 2015. This amounted to Rs 1,670.70 crore per aircraft for India and Rs 1,319.80 crore to Egypt/Qatar. There was a difference of Rs 351 crore for each aircraft, the party had claimed.

The fracas over the Rafale deal hints at how murky the political campaign would be in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. However, important matters relating to governance and involving public funds must not get drowned out in the game of one-upmanship.