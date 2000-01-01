The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to complete four years in office shortly. In the next 12 months, the alliance will seek a second term in office. The big question is did the NDA come good on the promise of creating ten million jobs, as it said it would in its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. There are different answers to this straightforward question, primarily because data points are diverse and varied. However, there is uniformity in the despondency that marks the mood in the job market. Job creation or large-scale employment opportunities have eluded all sectors. Against this backdrop, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)’s latest data has created a flutter of sorts with spin doctors for the central government claiming a big breakthrough in the jobs market. The claim, on the basis of EPFO enrolment, is that the job market had expanded and this was seen in the 3.1 million additions in subscribers to EPFO during September 2017 to February 2018. By, extrapolation and derivation, at least six million jobs were created in last one year. There are obvious questions to challenge this claim – Is an increase of 3.1 million to EPFO contributors’ database a certain economic indicator for jobs addition? An addition of six million jobs in one year translates to about 10 per cent of the total of 61.5 million subscriber base in EPFO. If this were true, why would most agencies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), emphasise on the need to create 8.1 million jobs annually to make GDP growth of 7.4 per cent in 2018-19 and 7.8 per cent in 2019-20 meaningful? One assumption could be that the IMF did not absorb the additions to EPFO contributors list. The, again, the IMF could have ignored these numbers ‘as non-credible’. The numbers put out by EPFO are credible. But, all the six million-plus subscribers to EPFO in the last one year may not necessarily be new recruits. Instead, many defaulting companies could have availed the amnesty scheme to enrol their employees and that would have led to he rise in EPFO numbers. Given that every company with 20-employees on the rolls has to become a subscriber to EPFO, the subscriber base would have grown by 15.8 per cent in the last one year. If one were to plot a trend analysis for four years of the Narendra Modi government, the EPFO subscribers went up by 6.1 per cent in 2014-15, 7.7 per cent in 2015-16, 9.5 per cent in 2016-17 and 15.3 per cent in 2017-18. Apart from amnesty scheme in January last year, the additions could be due to a parallel special scheme launched for garments and textile workers who have been to work for ages but were never part of EPFO contributors data base. Given that the bulk of 8.33 per cent employers’ contribution was borne by the central government, over 250,000 got included under the EPFO. Even this year, the accretion to EPFO numbers may be due to Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana applicable to most sectors. Here again, though the scheme was meant to cover ‘new employees’ with EPF contribution by the government in first three years, Universal Account Numbers or UANs do not necessarily mean fresh recruitments. But, duplicate EPF accounts would also be weeded out once the Aadhaar seeding was done, thereby pruning the EPFO numbers. Hence, lets not confuse the EPFO accretions to job creation even though some credible data is yet unavailable to illustrate positive performance of the NDA government in adding jobs across industry, agriculture and export sectors.