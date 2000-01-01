As reported by this paper in its Monday edition, almost 20 per cent of the Flipkart work force is seeking a change in a bid to move to other companies. Apparently their names are floating on job portals. Whether this sort of mass exodus has been triggered by the unceremonious exit of group CEO and co-founder Binny Bansal or there is something more to it, is a matter for speculation. It might appear to be a question of human resources but underlying this HR issue is the question of financial upbringing of the start-up – not only that of Flipkart but many others that had come up in the past couple of years. On most parameters, these start-ups are Indian, ideated by Indians, run by Indians, run for Indian consumers and operating from Indian soil. But in one aspect, a number of them are not Indian any more: that is the aspect of their shareholding.

In most of them, big or small, either a venture capital fund, other large tech companies or foreign private equity funds hold a majority stake in them. Indian promoters who had ideated these start-ups have ended up diluting their stake and are today minority shareholders with additional working responsibility of running the company. A couple of years back when these start-ups were raising capital, there were voices that private equity funds and other foreign entities were picking up stakes in them and that domestic investors were had no part in this India growth story. At that time, policy makers and regulators had reasoned that these were risky ventures and could fail. After much clamour, regulators permitted a very tedious way for the start-ups to raise domestic capital. But it was so full of conditions that practically no start-up could think of raising resources from the domestic market.

As for investors, the minimum ticket size for such investment was kept at Rs 10 lakh. The underlying assumption for keeping high ticket for individual investors was that only investors with high net worth would be able to invest. Because they had high net worth, they would understand the risks of such investment. All these assumptions led to a situation, where for years no start-up got domestic funding and they kept turning to foreign-owned Indian companies.

The true approach should be that even small investors should learn risks of investments. To all those who think that small retail investors do not understand what he is doing, the biggest eye opener should be the flow of money to equity schemes of mutual fund in October. Over the last two years there have been voices suggesting a sharp fall in the market would drive away investors pouring money into the equity market. Exactly the opposite happened, market fell but retail flows to mutual funds hit an all-time high in October. So Indian investors were mature enough to understand that when the equity market dips, it is time not to panic but to invest. The time has come for small investors to be allowed to take exposure to start-ups which are supposed be companies of future. To start with let mutual fund houses be allowed to come up with schemes which are designed to invest only in these start-ups.