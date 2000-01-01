The Opposition not only lost the numbers game in Parliament where the trust vote against the Narendra Modi Govt was crushed under the brute stomp of the ruling alliance but the hug-and-wink show of Congress president Rahul Gandhi helped only in watering the sapling of his clownish caricature planted by the BJP spin doctors hoping that it grows into a tree by 2019.

For the first time in four years of the Modi government, the stage was set for the Opposition to pin the ruling party to the floor of the house and prove that the surprise it sprung by accepting the no-confidence motion challenge was foolish instead of a brave move.

It began on a stormy note and the prime minister was subjected to the kind of criticism that he is not familiar with hearing in Parliament. TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas dismissed prime minister Modi’s speech as Bollywood blockbuster, full of noise and frills propagating a false make-believe world.

The Opposition had made up for the lack of numbers by highlighting the failures of the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi himself for a change was at his belligerent best and did just enough to make the ruling benches squirm in their seats.

When all was going well, the Congress president decided to deliver the knock-out punch and walked across to give an awkward hug to the Prime Minster who was as shell-shocked as those who were watching were embarrassed. To all those who found the gesture to be an embrace of a grounded, humble Opposition leader, the moment of pride was short-lived as Gandhi was caught on the camera winking his way to unwinding after the arduous effort.

There is a general acceptance that prime minister Modi is a kind of force that cannot be challenged single-handedly by any political party or the leader. It will require a collective might of the Opposition to even put up a fight leave aside defeating him. The Opposition at the moment is lying in tatters. The nation saw that despite its best efforts, only 126 out of 535 MPs voted against the government on Friday falling much short of expectations. The BJP and its partners swelled to 325 exceeding the calculations.

Numbers is not the only worry. The quality of leaders in the Opposition’s ranks remains a concern. The voters will be looking for a face to challenge Modi. At the moment, there seems to be none in the camp that can have a pan India presence. The Opposition has regional stalwarts, Mamata Banerjee is the most notable among them building on the mass support she enjoys but her acceptance beyond West Bengal remains a question mark. The other leaders are also trapped in their regional framework and their national relevance has not been tested.

By keeping Modi at the centre of his speech, Rahul Gandhi has projected himself as the only one who can take on the prime minister. This is a scenario the BJP would lap up happily without any complaints. The party has geared up for the personality clash that comes across as an asymmetric warfare scenario at the moment.

The debate on the no confidence motion showed that the government has not much ammunition in its storage to counter its failures. The Opposition should have concentrated on exploiting this inadequacy rather than falling into a trap of attacking Modi directly, a situation he enjoys and thrives in.