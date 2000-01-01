Why should state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) become the fallback option for all seasons and that too for the wrong reasons? Should the government be allowed to use LIC as a dump yard setting aside reasoned argument behind several of its moves? The central government may not have any plausible explanation for forcing LIC to buy up 40 per cent of its stake in ailing IDBI Bank that reported Rs 5,663 crore in losses in just one quarter. Why should LIC hold the government’s stressed banking assets with hardly any future? This is a risky move for LIC.

Mounting pressure on fugitive wilful defaulters like Vijay Mallya should be the way forward to deal with stressed bank assets. Using LIC’s capital reserves and revenue surpluses to take stress out of the banking industry or bail out the government in the disinvestment process is not the LIC’s mandate. Subsequent governments have burdened LIC with several non-insurance projects and assets. For instance, there is a move within the government to make LIC the prime equity holder in an asset reconstruction company (ARC) proposed to park all the state-run banks’ stressed assets.

Bringing Mallya to book should compel other fraudsters to behave responsibly. Tightening the noose on Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi should be done immediately. Cases against Chanda Kochhar, managing director of ICICI Bank, Usha Ananthasubramanian, former managing director of Punjab National Bank, Ravindra Marathe, formerly chief executive officer, Bank of Maharashtra and other top bank officials charged with involvement in billions of dollars in banking scams should be pursued aggressively.

So, the handover of IDBI Bank to LIC may not help the insurer given stringent restrictions of sector regulator, IRDAI. Neither will LIC have a say in IDBI Bank’s operations nor will it run the bank albeit indirectly. Instead, it will become the dump yard for the government’s assets in a near failed bank with finance ministry babus calling the shots.

The finance minister must overcome the temptation of shifting some of his fiscal burden on to LIC. In the course of the disinvestment drive, year after year, LIC has been roped in to bail out successive finance ministers who set stiff disinvestment targets to balance out their deficits. In several disinvestments cases, midnight telephone calls made to the LIC chairman led to the bailout of disinvestments issues. Similarly, state-run companies public issues or follow-on issues of top-end companies like ONGC, Coal India or Indian Oil have been subscribed to at the last minute.

The UTI split and management of its stock from the split entity, SUUTI would not have happened in the late 90s without the active participation of LIC. Finance ministers have depended on LIC to run their subsidised life insurance schemes as well ‘at no profit’ basis. LIC has been the last port of call for every finance minister who has faced stock market upheavals.

Should the powers that be force LIC to take commercial calls dovetailed into serving the political interests of those running a government? Or, should LIC be fully empowered to decide on onward deployment of proceeds from policy premiums of individual insurers? The government should recognise the distinct difference between passive ownership to being an overt operative shareholder. The LIC board must be fully empowered to run day-to-day business operations. Given the competition from private insurers with deep pockets, the government would be well advised not to burden LIC with more of its societal responsibilities or take on some of its own responsibilities.