There are some capital market violations that regulators can do little about despite their best intentions. One such violation is ‘dabba trading’ or what was called ‘box trading’ that has been happening for over three decades. This is not the first time that the finance ministry has raised concerns about the practice. In the past, the ministry has asked capital market regulator, Sebi, to look into the issue but the truth is nothing concrete has been done. As a result, at every bull run, shops begin mushrooming for dabba trading.

There are two primary reasons why this is difficult to control. First, both parties involved in such trades gain financially when they break the law. So, there is enough financial incentive to take the risk of breaking the law. Then, the transactions are settled in cash, so traders do not pay tax on income and brokers do not pay any margin to the exchange for carrying out the trade. In fact, they do not pay any tax on capital gains they make as brokers because, when a client loses money, that money is the gain for the brokers who had put in place the whole system of fake trade. As such, trades are settled in cash, and even in the case of a dispute — which happens regularly — no party escalates the matter to higher levels. In short, the authorities are out of the loop of dabba trading.

Second, one major reason why such trading continues, is that when it comes to technology, those involved are always a few steps ahead of the regulator and the investigative agencies. For dabba trading, technology has moved far ahead of what the regulator imagined. The servers on which dabba trades are executed are installed in Europe and East Asian countries and they are continuously changed and shifted from one location to another. That apart, mobile apps offer the facilities for trading. India’s regulator has no way of reaching those destinations and taking control of the servers physically to prove in a court of law that a violation has taken place. So, even if a regulator knows that a trading network is at work, it can do precious little to trip it. This has happened in the case of messages about so-called market tips that are generated from servers abroad.

One way of reducing dabba trading is by using a mix of technology, behavioural economics to figure out the possible geographical area from where these trades are emerging and then taking steps to catch individual players with the help of other agencies, like the income tax department and the enforcement directorate so that the entire network of brokers and sub brokers is eliminated. The focus has to be the geographical area because once it is uprooted, it will be tough for the operator to build a client base in a new area.

It is well known that Kolkata and some cities in Gujarat and Rajasthan have high grey market operations during an IPO. In a majority of cases, market makers of the grey market are the ones involved in dabba trades. Besides, dabba trade operators run shops at places with a concentration of NRIs. They are known to do illegal trade worth crores of rupees every day. That is because the transactions can be settled abroad and NRIs are used as conduits to transfer money back and forth.

Perhaps sending decoy customers to transact with these brokers for some time before asking regulatory agencies to come in will be useful. Once caught, they should be given exemplary punishment — barring them for a few years from market trading is not enough of a deterrent.

While dabba trading in equity instruments has been happening for decades, in the last couple of years larger volumes of dabba trading have taken place in commodity markets. In the case of commodities, some major players have been known to hedge their open position of Indian dabba trades in other countries and the trade is settled through the hawala route. This needs to be checked as commodity trading is now spreading to smaller towns and the number of people who can be targeted by the box operator is much bigger. Consequently, the implication in terms of revenue and impact on the economy will be significant.