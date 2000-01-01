The offer by the Ruias to settle 100 per cent debt of senior creditors for retaining control of Essar Steel will have to be seriously considered by banks. It is not relevant to analyse the timing of the offer. If the Rs 54,389 crore offer made by Ruias is credible and workable the banks can surely vote again in the matter. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process cannot be a straitjacketed one-way process. There is no denying that the Ruias woke up very late to the reality of losing the precious jewel in the Essar group crown. But then, a few days here and there should not matter. They must be given a second chance by objectively evaluating their proposal to withdraw from the IBC process under Section 12A of the act.

Given that the difference between Arcelor Mittal and Ruias offers was a humungous Rs 12,389 crore, the committee of creditors (CoC) will have to pick up the best proposal. In any case the IBC process is brand new to the Indian industry. Secondly, introduction of section 12 A in the act has come late in the day with an amendment as late as July this year. Under the section, the promoters have the right to withdraw from the IBC with a credible offer that needs endorsement of 90 per cent of creditors. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to step in directly to get the Essar family proposal valued, advise the bankers on the next course of action before the Arcelor Mittal offer is approved and forwarded to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The IBC process needs to be flexible and retain its focus towards maximising the value for all stakeholders especially the banks that have huge exposure in stressed assets. After all, the IBC should target minimum or no haircut for creditors on the one hand, maximum value for promoters, stakeholders and investors. Essar Steel may not be the first case where the IBC was being put to closer scrutiny. As reported by this newspaper, even Binani Cements case was pending before NCLAT after Rajputana Properties was declared the highest bidder for the company. If Vedanta or Arcelor Mittal were to come up with an offer better than that of the Ruias, they should be given yet another chance within a set deadline by RBI and NCLT. Relegating Essar Steel to the tedious process of litigation in the courts may not be the best way to deal with a high value business enterprise that could be systemically important.

Global best practices in the IBC resolution process and national interests should determine the outcome and nothing else. In fact, Vedanta, Arcelor Mittal and Ruias could consider collaborating to not only run Essar Steel as consortium partners, but also take up new projects together to enhance steel capacities in the country, produce high value metals, reduce imports and adopt cutting edge technologies for fuelling double-digit economic growth.