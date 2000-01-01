The charge by opposition parties against the government on pursuing jobless growth may need scrutiny. The latest data put out by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) points to a fresh addition of 79.48 lakh subscribers to various social security schemes in 13 months ending September 2018. It means that about 80 lakh people or eight million have got new jobs, both temporary and permanent in different sectors. An analysis of monthly data of EPFO reflects that enrollments into the fund touched a low of 2.3 lakh in March while the highest number of new subscribers was recorded in September this year at 2.69 lakh. Interestingly, about 2.67 lakh recruits fall in the age group of 18-21 years while 2.67 lakh are in the 22-25 years age bracket.

However, it needs to be borne in mind that EPFO data may not be an exact reflection of how many new jobs were created in the 13-months under consideration. The organisation does not report the numbers that lost jobs, those that retired or subscribers that have been unable to contribute owing to stress in industry and services sector.

Importantly, it is not clear whether these figures will bolster the ruling party’s prospects in the poll-bound BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. That is because the opposition has highlighted how the BJP’s promise of providing two crore jobs a year has not materialised. In the current round of assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the biggest issue could be jobs and farm distress with both BJP and opposition making contrary claims.

Setting politics aside, big additions to EPFO subscribers base may also mean that workers hitherto out of the social security net have moved into the mainstream following a huge drive that has been initiated by NDA government. Many businesses and establishments that hitherto avoided enrolling their workers under social security scheme may have been forced to do so. Under various labour laws any establishment with workers – temporary or permanent – over ten will have to enroll the personnel under EPFO and provide security benefits.

The Prime Minister’s initiatives for health and life insurance with minimal premiums outgo and ‘Aayushman Bharat’ that provides medical cover of Rs five lakh may have triggered new enrollments into EPFO. To lend credence to the government claims of creating jobs with inclusive growth, the labour ministry will have to re-commence putting together data for temporary and permanent workers, rural and urban markets etc. The Ministry of Statistics could simultaneously leverage its huge network of statistical enumerators and technology platforms to fine-tune data collection, analysis and evaluation.

The state governments may also have to come up with their own set of data for comparative analysis and fact-finding rather than making jobs creation a political chest-beating exercise. Also, given the industrial unrest, huge layoffs or deterioration in quality of jobs available, the government’s claims on the job front seem untenable. Furthermore, there’s hardly any verifiable data on workers enrollment in agriculture sector barring the Mahatma Gandhi rural jobs guarantee enrollments reported from time to time. Working conditions for daily wagers are inhuman, especially in construction, chemicals, textiles and weaving. A comprehensive review of the labour and employment market is imperative.