US President Donald Trump celebrating Deepawali at his Oval Office in White House may not have impressed Indians seeking jobs in American technology companies. Our talented technology professionals, in particular, are not too enthused either about Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state, overtures towards India on the political front.

Instead, President Trump’s intransigent visa norms and continuing racial attacks on Indians seem to have become a big factor in their decision to seek job opportunities there. If latest surveys are any indication, uneasiness within the Indian youth population about US seems disturbing.

A massive 38 per cent drop in the number of those seeking jobs in US has a big message for the US and its Republican administration. If global job portal Indeed.com findings are anything to go by, Indian professionals no longer prefer United Kingdom as their ‘dream destination’. UK’s decision to pullout of the European Union has introduced this element of uncertainty playing out on Indians seeking ‘greener pastures’ in that country. A whopping 42 per cent fall in those looking to migrate to UK, is a story waiting to be told.

Its not just US and UK, even the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may not be seen as a friendly enough destination for several industry professionals from India. The recent three-day visit of Sheik Mohammad Bin Zayed to India has not helped these professionals change their perception, given that there was a 21 per cent drop in applicants wanting to go there. Indeed.com report interestingly points to an over all decline in Indians preference to work in western countries.

Though 2.4 million Indians live in US have evolved as the second largest migrant group after Mexicans over time, the interest in comfortable American lifestyles seems to be on the wane. The same is the case with UK where Indians are the largest immigrant population as an ethnic group with numbers swelling to 1.5 million. Indian professionals seeking work or education opportunities in Australia has also seen a huge decline, given the rampant racial slurs and attacks.

US, UK, UAE and Australia may have to take concrete measures to change the growing uneasiness amongst Indian professionals and students that have till date contributed handsomely to their economies.

Increase in preference for Ireland and Germany as job and study destinations must be an eye-opener for the US and UK administrations. Restrictive practices in movement of professionals are against the basic tenets of free market economics espoused by precisely these western powers. Visas and artificial restrictions on entry can have limited impact on Indian professionals, and that too in the short term. But, these unstoppable youngsters are bound to hone their talent elsewhere.