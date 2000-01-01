Junior foreign minister MJ Akbar has forcefully defended himself against serious allegations. Seemingly backed by the government and his party, the former editor, accused by more than a dozen women of being a sexual predator, has not only shut the door on those seeking his resignation but has also decided to take recourse to the law – threatening legal action against the women who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him – and calling them liars and having a political agenda. Few had expected this twist in the Akbar saga. Quite to the contrary, mounting pressure in the social media led to an impression that his position in prime minister Narendra Modi’s team had become untenable. A steady stream of shocking allegations were threatening to tarnish the government’s image even though the charges pertained to his days as editor. Indeed, many of those accusing him of sexual misconduct were former colleagues who are now senior journalists in their own right or otherwise holding responsible positions.

Like a harbinger of events, BJP president Amit Shah broke his silence on the issue on Saturday saying the charges against the minister would be examined and stressed that the veracity of the claims and the persons would be checked. Many saw it as more of a message to dissuade others from making unsubstantiated charges but the remarks by the BJP president also gave away the party’s position to brazen out the onslaught, at least for time being.

Akbar’s resistance has brought the #MeToo movement to the crossroads. Naming and shaming are not enough as the charges have to undergo legal scrutiny if the accused challenges them in court. It is an altogether another matter that governments sometimes have to take a morality call to deal with an issue as sensitive as dignity of women. But in the absence such responsiveness, the victims are left to defend themselves. In Akbar’s case, the government’s response stands out oddly when almost all others who faced similar allegations of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign have faced some action at their places of work – and like the minister, they were powerful people too. Several journalists who were called out for sexual harassment have been removed or have quit, actor-director Sajid Khan has lost his film contract and so has director Vicky Bahl.

Despite his defiance, Akbar has to face a woman boss in the ministry of external affairs. It remains to be seen how he deals with women officers and staff in the wake of the series of allegations against him. The prime minister has repeatedly emphasised on promoting wo­men in all spheres but the presence of a minister accused of being a serial sexual abuser does not augur well for slogans like “beti bachao, beti padhao” (Teach the daughter, save the daughter).

Three years ago when calls were being made seeking resignations of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the Lalit Modi episode, home minister Rajnath Singh had asserted that those seeking the scalps would not be obliged in the NDA. Akbar who should have stepped down, cleared himself of the charges and then resumed office rather than vilify the victims and attributed agendas to them. That would have served the purposes of justice – he ought not to continue in a position of power while facing serious allegations against him. Ironically, the Akbar episode has reached a new low or high – depending on which side of the fence a person is on – on the eve of Durga Puja, a celebration of woman power and shakti in West Bengal, where the minister grew up and worked for many years.