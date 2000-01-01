The government is said to be looking to dip into the reserves and surpluses of public sector undertakings (PSUs) to shore up its finances. While alternative routes might have been taken – higher dividend pay out, share buy backs or follow on offering – the fact is that since the time PSUs were listed, governments at various points of time used PSU funds to spruce up their balance sheets. There is nothing wrong in the owner selling a part of his stake to raise resources from the company. The trouble lies in the arbitrary manner in which this is done when it comes to PSUs.

Our policy makers do not seem to realise that milking PSUs for short-term gains like meeting fiscal targets for a particular year have a negative impact on government finances in the medium-to-long term.

The government cannot reduce its stake in these PSUs beyond 51 per cent, not in the near future at least. But a time will come when the government will not have anything to sell to raise resources for fiscal shortfall.

If in a particular sector, one PSU and another a private entity, similar in size and operations are listed it is very likely that the price-to-earning multiple of the private company would be far higher. The best example of this is the financial sector stocks – even a smaller private sector bank has a higher market capitalisation than a PSU bank. The result of the valuation differential is that a private company promoter is able to raise higher resources by diluting his stake by a few percentage points, but for the government to raise the same resources, it is forced to sell much more of its stake.

The government should avoid the temptation of asking a PSU to use its reserves to buy back shares at a time when that money can be used for expansion. A three-way approach is required to make sure there is improvement in the price-to-earning multiple. Firstly, policy makers should stop thinking that the government shareholding in PSUs can be monetised any time it wants.

They need to respect market demand, whether investors are looking forward to invest in the kind of equity paper which the government is offer-ing. Second, PSU boards should be genuinely indepen-dent. They do what the government wants them to do.

Perhaps there is need for a legal provision that gives CMDs of PSUs a fixed tenure. Third, instead of trying to raise resources by drawing on listed PSUs, PSUs from across sectors should be listed. There are many companies in specialty funding, natural resources and defence that have the potential of getting listed. They should be listed so that when, for instance, demand for paper from the defence sector comes up, the government is able to offer that paper and raise resources at higher valuations, rather than selling paper from a sector which street does not want.