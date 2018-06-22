When life gives you lemons, make lemonade

IT’s funny how most, standing at the cusp of that life changing year — where one becomes a college student from a school student — can’t wait for that transition. Most also think that life here on will be but fun. The truth though is very far from that. Now is when most will actually get their first bite of the bitter pudding called life.

The competition has reached such high levels that even those who managed to score in 80s will find it tough especially if they wish to study in one of the most desired universities of India, The Delhi University (DU). The DU’s cut-offs are so high that students who score below 90 have no chance to gain entry. Shri Ram College of commerce, for instance, has its economics honours cut off at 98.5 per cent, Sri Venkateshwara college at 97.75 per cent, Hindu college at 98 per cent.

The difficulties doesn’t end there. The complications in the calculation of the best four is yet another story. The thing that can save one is either their brilliance in sports or other extracurricular activities. There’s a joke going around that has it bang on: That even Shakespeare wouldn’t get admission in DU’s BA (Hons) English!!!

Nurturing a dream of studying in Miranda House or Sri Venkateshwara College, I studied super hard and scored a not-so-bad 95.5 per cent in humanities and a school topper. But alas my dreams remained just dreams—my grade of 95.5 per cent wasn’t enough for me to get into Miranda House or Sri Venkateshwara College. I was shattered but instead of indulging in self pity I decided to make most of what life offered me: I went into a not so good mid-level college of the DU.

It took me a while, but I realised soon that every college is a great college if one has truckloads of optimism. With that attitude one cannot go wrong. Here’s the thing: there is a huge world beyond the Delhi University. A world beyond percentages which is equally as good as the universities you all desired to be in.

Someone great once said that, “Yes you are not where you want to be at this point but if you would not take the first step towards it with confidence, you will never reach there.” This is the time to believe in yourself and everything else will go well. Good luck to all of you!