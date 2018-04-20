War and Peace

The US, UK and France launched strikes against targets at three sites in Syria in the early hours of April 14. All forms of media are flooded with the details of the attack, and many more details are still pouring in. The US claims that the strikes only targeted a scientific research center in greater Damascus involved in the development and production of chemical weapons, a chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs in Syria, and a chemical equipment storage facility. The aim being to demolish their capability of chemical warfare, something which US considers has the potential to be a game changer in US-Russia power equation. It, however, needs to be analysed whether the actions of US and its allies is to target chemical factories of Syria, or it has a much bigger messaging?

Every sane mind will possibly condemn the use of chemical weapons against innocent people, and will thoroughly condemn any country/group using the same. These have also been banned by United Nations through various conventions on the issue. At the same time violating sovereignty of any country to punish Syria for the alleged crime (which Syria and Russia deny), will continue to invite criticism. Earlier in history, US and its allies invaded Iraq on excuse of having piles of WMD. No worthwhile WMD arsenal was found after the war, but ISIS caliphate did emerge, once US withdrew, leaving the region totally destabilised. The trigger in leading to this attack could a possible threat of use chemical weapons against US soldiers operating there. These actions therefore give rise to many controversies arriving out of interests of various affected parties and other powers. Let me analyse few of them.

US has been seeking regime change in Syria and want to push Assad out of power, and Russia out of the region, before they pull out from Syria. Their troops need to be there till this aim is achieved. Their allies like Israel also do not want Russians to be anywhere in this region. This attack can be an excuse to signal it strongly. The US and its allies do not want a direct confrontation with Russia and have tried to take adequate precautions to avoid it, notwithstanding the provocative speeches of president Trump. It is claimed by allies that Russians were informed and the US missiles avoided Russians to prevent direct confrontation with Russia. The aircrafts used did not enter Syrian airspace to avoid being shot down by Syrians /Russians.

Russians are unlikely to stop supporting Assad, if they need to be in this region. Their warning for retaliation may not see an immediate action, because US has taken some precautions about it, but the cold war will definitely become hotter. Syria is the only ally in this region for them, and Russians are not going to give a walk over to US, because some missiles have hit Syrian establishments. They have made huge strategic and military investments in Syria, which they will not like to dump it. This action will also push Russia closer to China and possibly Iran (on regional platform).

The Syrian government continues to deny the use of chemical weapons based on simple logic that they were on the verge of victory against anti national elements, and had already surrounded them, hence they had no compulsion to resort to such inhuman activity. They claim that attacks by US and allies have killed large number of innocent civilians (the numbers are uncertain so far), leading them away from the path to peace, when they were almost there. It also claims to have destroyed a large number of US missiles. I think Syria has more resilience to withstand casualties, therefore the attack may not have taught any worthwhile lesson to Syria as claimed by US.

Chinese, while maintaining a low profile in the issue, and passing the buck to United Nations Security Council (UNSC), have shown solace to Russia and Syria by criticising military action of US by circumventing the Security Council is inconsistent with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and have emhasised that Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity should be respected. This also helps North Korean argument, when Kim says that US would force regime change, if it does not have nukes or the capabilities to hit mainland. It will be premature to say whether these attacks will be able to avoid chemical weapons or will push the region in much more unstable situation. Turkey has welcomed the strikes in the alleged chemical attacks in Duma a few days ago by the Assad regime.

The decision to attack Syria is unlikely to bring peace in Syria or protect innocents, as it may well happen that there may be more casualties in attack than what Syria suffered by alleged chemical attack. How good the decision of president Trump to do so has been will be known in next few days. As of now it is yet to be debated in US Congress, and even some US Congress members have serious apprehensions about it. These attacks, however, bring happy news for all terrorist groups operating in Syria that their opponents despite being responsible countries are busy fighting each other for their own reasons. I do not think that any of these responsible nations are giving any hope to innocents being killed on ground by one way or the other.

(The writer is a Major General)