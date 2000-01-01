Turning job seekers into job creators

This is an extraordinary tale of a man, who could not get a job himself because he had no money to bribe, today employs about 40 people. His hard work and the entrepreneurial spirit has indeed been recognised and rewarded and how. Sadashiv Mhaskale, a village boy from the backward Marathwada region, best known for farmers’ suicide in Maharashtra, is one of the two entrepreneurs selected for the prestigious Youth Business International Best Entrepreneur of the year Award for 2017 from 45 countries. The winners have an option to accept a $15,000 equity fund or $5,000 at an event scheduled in Geneva on November 18. The award also comprises a trophy and a citation certificate.

The UK-headquartered Youth Business International, set up by Prince Charles in 2006, promoted entrepreneurship globally. The award recognises people, who have created an exceptional business that has the potential to grow and impact more entrepreneurs. The business model must align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and make a significant contribution to sustainable economic development in its native country.

“I am thrilled on being selected for the award,” said Mhaskale, 32. Hailing from Ruia village in Nanded, he completed D.Ed against all odds in 2008, but could not find a job in a primary school in the region. “Neither did I nor I knew how to raise Rs 4-5 lakh donation they asked me for the job,” Mhaskale said. His search for jobs landed him at solar laboratory run by an NGO in Thane, Mumbai, where he worked for a couple of years making solar equipment and street lights. His diploma in electrical and electronics course had helped him get that job. After learning the ropes, he dreamt of starting his own unit in Pune. He approached Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) which, finding his project viable, sanctioned Rs 2 lakh loan. BYST has a unique ‘Mentoring India’ programme to create a network of successful entrepreneurs. “With that amount and my own savings of Rs 50,000 I set up Disha Sunlight to provide integrated solar energy solutions in remote villages and tribal areas,” he said. In the first year, his company clocked Rs 20 lakh in sales turnover, which increased to Rs 35 lakh in fiscal 2016-17. This year, he is targeting Rs 60 lakh sales turnover and a net profit of Rs 10-15 lakh.