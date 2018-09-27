Opinion: Prescription for success of PMJAY

On September 23, the prime minister laun­c­hed the Pradhan Ma­ntri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ay­ushman Bharat and ter­m­ed it a “game-changing initiative to serve the poor”. The scheme aims to provide a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family, per ye­ar, and will benefit 10 cr­ore households. Earlier, the Wo­rld Health Organisation’s director general had praised the programme for its scope of ambition and boldness. But calculations bear out certain obstacles to a smooth implementation.

Availability of finance: The financing of the scheme is by 1 per cent cess, which is expected to garner Rs11,000 crore. If even 10 per cent of sum insured is claimed it will produce a Rs 50,000 crore bill. The government will ha­ve to resort to a reliable sou­r­ce of fin­a­nce to make PMJAY succe­ssful.

Consolidated health insura­n­ce: It’s not clear so far, wh­i­ch insurer will provide in­surance. Health insurance sho­u­ld, ideally, be kept in the pu­blic domain and a new company for this purpose (by me­rging the health insurance division of the 3 insurance providers in the public sector) should be created. This company can create insurance products for different kinds of payers..

Digital backbone: In July 2018, Niti Aayog issued ‘national health stack’ (NHS) as a first step towards Ayushm­an Bharat. NHS is a visiona­ry digital framework usable by Centre and states across public and private sectors. Through this platform, digital health records for citizens by 2022 will be stored in a database and national health electronic registries, a coverage and claims platform, a federated personal health re­c­ords framework, and a nat­i­o­nal health analytics platfo­rm will be made possible. A strong and resilient digital backbone to the health system will bring transparency and enable the process of shifting from illness-focused to a wellness-oriented approach and to ensure cost-effective healthcare.

Strong gatekeeper: Effectiveness of primary healthcare centres is the key to the success of the scheme. Gate ke­e­ping in healthcare systems, is a mechanism of care referr­al where a general practiti­oner is the first point of contact in the patient’s care path and thus controls the pati­e­n­t’s entry into the health care system. In India, gatekeepers would be physicians or nurses in PHCs and CHCs. Referrals from these centres to an empanelled PMJAY hospital will be the starting point.

Density: There are signific­a­nt infrastructure gaps in he­a­l­th care delivery. There is a normative gap of 3,469 comm­unity health centres for 0.1 million people, 5,887 prim­ary centres for 30,000 people and 27,430 sub-centres for 5,000 people. Even if these fa­cilities exist, they are not fully equipped. There is a gap in the number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and fro­n­t­line health workers req­u­ired to run the system. Because of this gap at the lower levels, a referral system cannot be created and hence, the burden is shifted to tertiary level hospitals and medical colleges in the district.

Reimbursements: Private ho­spitals are not comfortable with the cost of care estimated under PMJAY. A delegati­on of private players had gi­v­en a representation to Niti Aa­yog. They find the rate too low. There are 9,000 private hospitals empanelled with PMJAY. Putting too much of money in insurance, conside­ring wide gaps in governm­ent infrastructure will transfer committed funds to private sector every year. Capital expenditure on health wi­ll get a boost in the private se­c­tor, but it will also raise to cost of care, drugs, and dia­g­n­­o­stics. Strict regulations to lower cost, will make th­is pu­blic-private machinery work, otherwise it will give rise to various un-ethical practices.

Efficient practices: The last initiative would be improving the management of hospit­a­ls. Public hospitals are po­orly managed also due to over cr­o­wding. Military hospitals are equally loaded, a doctor sitting in an OPD, in a military hospital entertains, the same number of patients. The difference lies in ma­nagement. Military hospitals are managed efficiently, SoPs are followed and monitoring and regulation is strict. The same can be done for government hospitals too.

(The writer is associate professor at IIHMR University, Jaipur)