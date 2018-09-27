Opinion: Prescription for success of PMJAY

On September 23, the prime minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat and termed it a “game-changing initiative to serve the poor”. The scheme aims to provide a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family, per year, and will benefit 10 crore households. Earlier, the World Health Organisation’s director general had praised the programme for its scope of ambition and boldness. But calculations bear out certain obstacles to a smooth implementation.
Availability of finance: The financing of the scheme is by 1 per cent cess, which is expected to garner Rs11,000 crore. If even 10 per cent of sum insured is claimed it will produce a Rs 50,000 crore bill. The government will have to resort to a reliable source of finance to make PMJAY successful.
Consolidated health insurance: It’s not clear so far, which insurer will provide insurance. Health insurance should, ideally, be kept in the public domain and a new company for this purpose (by merging the health insurance division of the 3 insurance providers in the public sector) should be created. This company can create insurance products for different kinds of payers..
Digital backbone: In July 2018, Niti Aayog issued ‘national health stack’ (NHS) as a first step towards Ayushman Bharat. NHS is a visionary digital framework usable by Centre and states across public and private sectors. Through this platform, digital health records for citizens by 2022 will be stored in a database and national health electronic registries, a coverage and claims platform, a federated personal health records framework, and a national health analytics platform will be made possible. A strong and resilient digital backbone to the health system will bring transparency and enable the process of shifting from illness-focused to a wellness-oriented approach and to ensure cost-effective healthcare.
Strong gatekeeper: Effectiveness of primary healthcare centres is the key to the success of the scheme. Gate keeping in healthcare systems, is a mechanism of care referral where a general practitioner is the first point of contact in the patient’s care path and thus controls the patient’s entry into the health care system. In India, gatekeepers would be physicians or nurses in PHCs and CHCs. Referrals from these centres to an empanelled PMJAY hospital will be the starting point.
Density: There are significant infrastructure gaps in health care delivery. There is a normative gap of 3,469 community health centres for 0.1 million people, 5,887 primary centres for 30,000 people and 27,430 sub-centres for 5,000 people. Even if these facilities exist, they are not fully equipped. There is a gap in the number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and frontline health workers required to run the system. Because of this gap at the lower levels, a referral system cannot be created and hence, the burden is shifted to tertiary level hospitals and medical colleges in the district.
Reimbursements: Private hospitals are not comfortable with the cost of care estimated under PMJAY. A delegation of private players had given a representation to Niti Aayog. They find the rate too low. There are 9,000 private hospitals empanelled with PMJAY. Putting too much of money in insurance, considering wide gaps in government infrastructure will transfer committed funds to private sector every year. Capital expenditure on health will get a boost in the private sector, but it will also raise to cost of care, drugs, and diagnostics. Strict regulations to lower cost, will make this public-private machinery work, otherwise it will give rise to various un-ethical practices.
Efficient practices: The last initiative would be improving the management of hospitals. Public hospitals are poorly managed also due to over crowding. Military hospitals are equally loaded, a doctor sitting in an OPD, in a military hospital entertains, the same number of patients. The difference lies in management. Military hospitals are managed efficiently, SoPs are followed and monitoring and regulation is strict. The same can be done for government hospitals too.
(The writer is associate professor at IIHMR University, Jaipur)