Opinion: Holistic digital transformation

In 2016, ‘The Economist’ reported that, “Every second, three more Indians experience the internet for the first time. By 2030, more than 1 billion of them will be online.” Over the past half a decade, India has gained a sizeable and ever-expanding base of digital consumers and users of digital devices. A Google-BCG report from 2017 predicts that digital spending in India is set to reach $100 billion by 2020, tripling from $33 billion in 2016-17. While large corporations and businesses have spent the last couple of years integrating digital tools along with information and communication technologies, most small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are still teetering on the threshold of digitisation, debating the value and cost of such a transition.

Broadly, digital technology offers businesses the following benefits:

*It enhances productivity and efficiency across the enterprise, and allows for better workflow management;

*It enables businesses to reach out to and engage customers in innovative ways;

*It helps reduce various costs and eliminate redundant and time-consuming processes, thus enabling businesses to maximise their profit margin and drive higher levels of customer satisfaction;

*More specifically, AI-based solutions like automation can be greatly beneficial to SMEs in reducing several processes like sales planning, managing finances and supply chain, marketing, etc.

These processes, which most SMEs still conduct through offline methods, considerably reduce the efficiency of the enterprise, since the managers’ focus is largely on the operations, rather than on serving customers and retaining them.

Automating the sales and supply chain management processes and speeding them up is possible today, thanks to intuitive technologies like AI and machine learning which can be leveraged to build customised solutions that meet the precise requirements of different industries and businesses. This level of customisation is possible with data and SMEs are known to have a lot of it at their disposal.

Predictive analytics and recognition of patterns are the key benefits of machine learning. AI and ML algorithms can analyse routine business processes, identify recurring patterns within them, and automate them to provide fixed outcomes, only in a much more efficient manner.

The adoption of smartphones and mobile applications – which have emerged as rich sources of data for businesses – has become widespread over the last few years, particularly among young consumers. Small and medium businesses that have existed for a long time have a huge repository of customer data, but most of them do not know what to do with that. With the help of relevant data, AI and ML-driven marketing solutions can streamline the entire customer lifecycle management function, from targeting consumers, communicating with them, managing transactions, and providing a range of pre- and post-sales services to create additional value for them.

Although many SMEs are still reluctant to adopt new technologies, their concerns are related to the costs that are involved in building a digital infrastructure. But what most small and medium businesses do not realise is that digitising their operations and processes can result in substantial cost savings and improve their profit margins, which can be reinvested into the business towards further expansion. Ultimately, it is undeniable that digitisation of SMEs and the use of intelligent technologies can create a win-win situation all around, for the business, its partners, and other stakeholders such as customers as well as employees.

(The writer is founder & CEO, ONGO Framework)