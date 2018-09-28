Opinion: GOLD EXCHANGE, A RIGHT STEP

Ensuring availability of enough gold in the system is always a challenge in India where about 90 per cent of the yellow metal is used for manufacturing bars, coins and jewellery. The demand-supply theory is not largely applicable to gold as the supply is controlled to maintain economic equilibrium.

The intent to ensure sufficient gold available to the industry is defeated to a certain extent, as there is a lack of quality standardisation, transparency, price-difference as well as mobility of gold across the supply chain.

Against these odds, the recent announcement of a gold spot exchange, a long-standing demand by the industry, comes as a welcome move in the right direction. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) have come together to assess the viability of setting up gold spot exchange in the country.

This proposed structural reform with a view to formalise the gold trade in the country is long overdue for various reasons. First of all, in this gold-obsessed country, gold has assumed the status of dead asset. Although unfortunate, that’s the sad reality. As per various estimates, almost 20,000-25,000 tonnes of gold lies as savings with various households, trusts and temples. For an economy, which aspires to be the fastest growing, such a huge burden of dead asset doesn’t actually augur down well.

Continuous dependence on gold imports – a major portion of which goes out of the economic system – affects the trade deficit of the country. So, the gold spot exchange is expected to bring that idle asset to the consumption cycle. Jewellers won’t have to depend on the imported gold alone any more to manufacture jewellery. More importantly, it will stem the outflow of foreign exchange. If the government introduces an amnesty scheme with some restrictions to encourage people to bring their idle gold to the trading platform, things will surely change for the better.

Second, there is a discrepancy in determining the gold prices across cities. The gold price in Mumbai is different from the gold price of Delhi. Such variation in price creates confusion and doubt in the consumer’s mind. Jewellers from the organised sector especially the large corporate chains are maintaining the price uniformity across their stores. However, the reality is that the share of the unorganised sector in the industry is still bigger than the organised one. Hence, the gold spot exchange could emerge as the biggest disruptor to the prevailing trend where the buyers and sellers will be able to trade gold at fair market price.

Apart from price, discrepancy in quality is another key concern for the industry. Gold jewellery of a particular purity commands difference prices at different jewellery stores. While reselling to a different jeweller, sellers are always offered a much lower price than that of the jewellery who sold to that consumer for the first time. There is a reason for that. Jewellers themselves from the unorganised sector usually guarantee the quality of the gold to their consumers. And because of the absence of any quality yardstick, price varies across stores.

In addition, gold spot exchange will operate in a completely different manner. Instead of functioning as futures exchanges, the gold spot exchange will follow the (T+2) settlement cycle. This system will surely facilitate price discovery. The physical deliveries will become the norm once spot gold exchange becomes operational.

So, for gold spot exchange to succeed, all the stakeholders of the industry – jewellery retailers, manufacturers, banks, etc – should come together and build a consensus. The government should extend their wholehearted support to make the gold spot exchange work. Gold spot exchange will be a redefining moment for the domestic sector. If India aims to become to the price-setter at the global level, not a price-taker, setting up spot gold exchange has to be the way forward.

(The writer is chairman of Malabar Gold & Diamonds)