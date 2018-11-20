Opinion: Alliance trouble for Congress

Two political developments have brought the Congress party under deep distress in the last decade. One is the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the other is the eradication of the Communists from West Bengal.

In 2009, the Congress party got 33 seats while in 2004 the party won 29 seats from undivided Andhra Pradesh. But due to the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the politics of the state turned and the victim was the Congress party. The formation of a separate party by YSR’s son and the division of the state had made the Congress party completely irrelevant in Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana, the Congress party is trying to occupy the space it had in undivided Andhra Pradesh in early 2000s. In terms of the Lok Sabha seats, the Congress party was the main contender of the entire 42 seats till 2009 but now it has stakes on nearly less than half of the 42 seats currently.

The Congress party, which had contested elections at all levels since the 80s against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is now forced to forge an alliance with the party. The voters of two parties in the state are antagonistic towards each other and it is difficult to visualise a situation where vote transfer from TDP to Congress and vice versa will take place.

The Bihar model of 2015 cannot be implemented in all the states. If the Congress party is not able to perform satisfactorily in Telangana then any other party or even the BJP may be the main challenge for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the state. It is to be noted in this context that the AIMIM is the party of Hyderabad town and it is satisfied with the limited role of the party. It is being expected that the AIMIM will try to expand its horizon in the state as the new state is much smaller than the united Andhra Pradesh. Besides, the newly-created state has a higher Muslim vote base in percentage terms than the undivided state.

In West Bengal, the decimation of the communists by the hands of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is a big political development which has a bigger impact at the national level rather than at the state level. The communists had extended their support to the Congress party in 2004 and the Manmohan Singh government was formed. But now Mamata Banerjee is at the helm of the affairs in the state and she is a direct challenge to the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. In other words, the elimination of communists as a power base in West Bengal has made matters politically difficult for the Congress party.

The writer is a researcher