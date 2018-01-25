THE NEW-AGE TRAVELLER

Till the beginning of the millennium, Indians who travelled for leisure were broadly of two kinds. One comprised families who travel during the school vacations to places that were often, if not always, where they had ancestral homes; while the other were those who travelled to pilgrimage sights like temples and shrines through the year. The agenda for the former when they travelled to a new place was quite simple — take in as much as possible in as little as time as possible, halting only at famous landmarks for the mandatory family photo. On the other hand, the pilgrims had little else on their minds other than god, but a trip to the Taj Mahal, or any other popular hill station would be squeezed into the itinerary, often to keep the children happy.

While these broad categories more or less remained the same, it is the young traveller who has evolved, with unique motivations to travel. Having grown up on a steady diet of the internet and television shows which piqued their curiosity about the world around them, these young tech-savvy and digitally connected travellers are always on the move, looking for the next destination and experience to feed their wanderlust. Even travel companies are aggressively marketing newer destinations, both in India and abroad, to cater to the demands of these new-age travellers which are considerably unlike that of their parents’ generation. For millennials, planning travel hinges on personalisation, as they insist on creating their own itineraries and picking those experiences that match their interests. Moreover, as the disposable income among these new-age travellers continues to rise, the demand for international and luxury holidays has also grown as a result, further establishing India is a lucrative market for both Indian, as well as international destinations. And why not? The number of well-off middle-class travellers in India almost equals the size of the entire population of the US, with an average holiday budget of over $1,000 per traveller on outbound trips.

The common trend between both budget travellers and luxury seekers is that their thirst for experiences is just as insatiable. While budget travellers try to squeeze in as many experiences as possible into their itineraries, luxury travellers too expect their getaways to be filled with unique and memorable experiences. Many of these new-age travellers also include those who seek very specific kinds of experiences when travelling to any place, be it trying the local cuisine or checking out the arts, crafts, and culture.

wanderlust can be seen at its peak with unplanned road trips being taken to destinations such as Hampi, Lepakshi all as part of one backpacking experience. These are mostly group of friends or couples looking out to explore lesser known destinations. Road trips allow them the flexibility to not plan an itinerary in advance but discover places and activities on the go. These travellers seek transport, accommodation and experiences on demand as their trip unfolds in real time. Also, there is a trend where people are deciding to stay with locals and experience the place.

For the spontaneous and adventurous local explorer, lazing at the resort and sipping margaritas by the pool just doesn’t cut it. Some travellers, especially millennials, desire for richer experiences that they can take something away from. And Bollywood is often a major source of our ever-changing travel goals. For instance, when Indians watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bollywood’s ultimate response to the bro-movie genre, and saw all the cool things the characters in the film were doing, the number of people travelling to Spain from India suddenly shot up. The film’s Spanish fare brought alive several experiences that the destination is known for — from gorgeous locations, the flavourful culture, the vibrant La Tomatina festival, to bull-fighting and flamenco.

Then there are the culture seekers, a crop of travellers who plan their holidays to various destinations around special events or festivals. Jaipur, for instance, sees a large number of tourists flocking to its forts and palaces when they visit the Pink City to participate in the annual Jaipur Literature Festival, the world’s largest free literary event. The festival, which attracts visitors from across the globe, has over the recent past contributed immensely in boosting the popularity of the destination not only among foreign tourists, but Indians as well, who make it a point to take in all that this majestic city has to offer. While down south, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale which was launched in 2012 with the aim to position Kochi as a destination for artists and creative people, attracts art aficionados from around the world in throngs to this historical coastal Indian city. The capability of technology to offer a personal touch and completely transform the way we discover the world, ‘experience’ dominates the travel choices of millennials.

Although, a majority of people may travel for obvious reasons, like taking a break or going away for the holidays, a growing minority of travellers is motivated to visit places with an artistic or literary significance. Moreover, while the empowered traveller’s inspiration to visit new places is no longer restricted to just his/her immediate social circle, advances in digitisation have given customer’s unparalleled freedom and choice. The major driver for the new-age traveller, across the globe and India as well, is the ability to search for, curate, and live experiences that complement one’s own preference and taste.

(The writer is founder and CEO of Travelyaari)