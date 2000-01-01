MoodIndigo: The idea of india

In the past few days I have turned down over half a dozen requests to appear on TV debates about the film Padmavat. It is not because I do not support the film’s right to have it’s day in a cinema near us. On the contrary I do but I also support the right to protest. However, increasingly television debate and public discourse in this country only peddles in binaries. If you support Padmaavat, you must then by default hold the position that Padmavati is a myth and a figment of a writers imagination. Conversely, if you are for the right to protest then you are undermining free expression and are supporting the threats of the Karni Seva. In the high pitched dialog about “intolerance” which is raised on select ocassions and when majoritarianism can be squeezed into the narrative, it is increasingly clear that this is no country for moderates. Between liberal orthodoxy and conservative outrage, and TRP driven TV debate that has elevated insult speak to an acceptable form of exchange, one must take to the written word and eschew the spoken.

Padmaavat has seen each section exercise it’s heavily loaded opinion. When women threaten jouhar, “liberal” commentators urge that their bluff be called — what does this mean? Like a macabre snuff film let’s see if these women by their own agency or one imposed on them actually hop into the fire? On the other hand, some lawmakers and members of the ruling BJP have made the most vile statements against the film and it’s protaganists. One even suggesting that the leading lady’s nose be cut off!

The Karni Sena has been typified as “terrorists” an agenda driven categorisation that draws false equivalence at a time when an organisation like the PFI is being investigated for its terror links. As I write this piece there is news of a former member who has been killed in Syria where he went to fight for ISIS. On the other hand the recent vandalism and violence that led to the death of a young man in a Shivaji t-shirt in Maharashtra was categorised as a resistance.

In a country ruled by a constitution, one would expect greater clarity especuslly from intellectuals, politicians and arbiters of public conversation. People who take to the streets and bring a city to a halt endangering public life and property and trampling on individual freedoms for a cause you support or don't are criminals in the eyes of the law and must be treated as such in discourse and commentary. Most of civil society, the ordinary Indian gets this, hence we don't see flare ups of violence despite the high octane commentary on social media and television studios. The art of restraint is our greatest strength, despite the constant provocation.

Padmaavat has jumped the necessary hoops to be certified for public viewing by a body made up of government appointees, the same government whose co party members in four states issued an arbitrary ban on the film. A ban which was struck down in the Supreme Court by a judge who was till a few days ago the focus of liberal outrage, a judge who yesterday stood firmly behind freedom of expression. The case for free expression was argued by a lawyer who has become a national and nationalist hero for his defense of Kulbhushan Yadav in the ICJ. Where is the ideology here? Why must all issues that concern rights be viewed from the prism of ideology?

Today’s discourse subjects people to purity tests on an issue to issue basis, the space for nuance is shrinking, should you express any - then you are perceived as a fence sitter or worse still "weak". Democratic principles in a young democracy must supercede political impulses. Ideological Arguments should and can be made within the parameters of democratic values.

Earlier this week I was at a literary fest and was asked about the threat to the idea of India at the present time. This IOI has been elevated to religious status in the last 70 years of India’s independence. Far from liberal, it has become doctrinal, permitting no space for any other ideas and undermining the essence of Bharatvarsha, that has before it’s current avatar made space for multiple ideas of India.

This current jostle, the narrative of intolerance used now but not earlier under other governments for the same instances of outrage is for the triumph of competing ideas of India, an assumption that one must be dislodged to set the country on the right path. But as time and again, this land has proven even when held on the tip of the sword, that the only idea of India that prevails and survives is that of Bharat’s historical destiny of being a meeting place of minds, hearts and people.

(The writer is a screenwriter and a columnist)