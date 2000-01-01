How forgiveness transformed a murderer

the life of a Catholic nun, who was stabbed to death 22 years ago in Madhya Pradesh and now beautified on November 4 by Pope Francis, is a saga of both holiness and inspiration. Sister Rani Maria Vattalil, who was killed in a knife attack on February 25, 1995, while travelling on a bus near the city of Indore, inspired thousands when her family forgave the murderer Samunder Singh. In fact, the family of Sr Rani from Kerala, visited Singh in prison and they were responsible for his early release as well.

Singh was a totally transformed man since then. He cried and repented for what he did after he was touched so deeply by love and forgiveness. Recently, I saw his picture standing in prayer before a portrait of Sr Rani kept at her convent in Udainagar village, in Madhya Pradesh, where she lived. That picture is worth more than a thousand words as the Chinese proverb goes.

The nun was just 41. Singh stabbed her both in the bus and on the road after she fled from the vehicle. According to the police she was stabbed 54 times in front of more than 50 bus passengers in a jungle area near Udainagar allegedly at the behest of moneylenders affected by the nun’s social work among village women, who were organising self-help groups.

Singh was hired by moneylenders who opposed Sister Rani’s efforts to help poor villagers become more self-sufficient. He later repented while in jail and said that he wanted to meet the nun’s family. Sister Rani’s sister, also a nun, tied a rakhi on Singh, accepting him into her family.

The hard-line Hindu groups in Madhya Pradesh have targeted religious minorities such as Christians ever since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in the state 14 years ago.

Sr Rani came from a wealthy family and could have chosen a comfortable married life. But she chose to become a nun, opted for northern Indian region and become a voice for the voiceless. Christians make up just under 0.3 per cent of some 73 million people in Madhya Pradesh, with the vast majority of 90 per cent Hindus, according to India’s 2011 census.