Free will, et al

The BJP always believed that with the stroke of a pen they could change the fate of India. However, it is not easy to bring down institutions, which have been in existence for almost 70 years. The resilience of the Constitution depends on its versatility. By reducing the University Grants Commission to a handmaiden who can be dispensed with at will, the politicians believe that they have won a major battle, and can now proceed to a personal Ramrajya. The Kothari Commission essentially provided to academics, freedom of speech, freedom to publish, freedom to disseminate ideas and opinions, which then became inbuilt university privileges. Many of the problems arise in governance when a coterie believes it’s wishes are final, and no one should question them, or define these rights to coercion as being arbitrary.

A lot of the ways in which industry seeks to crush universities is represented through old fashioned ideas of master slave relationships. Industrialisation throws up the hegemony as the sociologist Daniel Bell (1976)described it, of the Scientist, the Bureaucrat and the Capitalist. Politicans draw from these, to monitor the way in which they can skim the greatest personal benefits without being noticed, offering the “percolation” effect of class mobility as the greatest dream. As a result, politicians emerge like robber barons, stating loudly that their will is paramount.

If institutions are healthy, then this “will to power” is deferred by the logical reactions to authoritarianism that issue from the so called democratic ‘subjects’.

Lynching mobs, however, represent the political interests of those who legitimate or validate them. Because police in India are susceptible to corruption, which makes them vulnerable to the rich and powerful, the cases against lynching mobs and leaders who instigate them become long drawn out. Whether it was the genocide against the Sikhs in Delhi, or the Muslims in Gujarat, the violence against the communities targeted was too horrible to imagine. The Hindus who engage in such violence are represented as righteously angry against the Khalistanis or Muslim terrorists.

The same kind of typecasting is not evident, when corrupt and murderous, lewd godmen are caught proselytising for an exclusive Hindu Nationalism. So also, the cases of pathologies initiated by Hindu godmen and their allied followers is rampant and often reported. Hindus do not take on the cloak of perfidy, by excusing these illegal and vicious spiritual leaders. They do not say “All Hindus are Rapists”. It is by the same logic that secular intellectuals demand that labelling all members of a community by the actions of some individuals is not fair. However, a righteous anger is again whipped up, and secular intellectuals supporting minorities who are typecast as “traitors”, are seen to be tarnished by obligations to the “terrorists”.

If India sees itself as modern, and speeding to Mars, clearly the hegemony of scientists, bureaucrats and industrialists sees the traditional communities associated with villages and farms as extraneous to their vision. Displacement becomes an essential way by which these peoples are pushed out of their lands. When the authority of the government is placed as a total good, the ideology of the same government, if totalitarian and religious, will work very hard to see all it’s subjects fall into line. However, students, academics, pacifists, greens movement, alternativists, and activists may not want to accept the idea that the will of the ruler and his cohorts (oligarchy) is representative of democracy.

A compulsory youth army is a call to war. Feminists, dalits, tribals, alternative sexuality proponents react to a perpetual state of war, since the oppression of the upper caste patriarchal authority is not acceptable to them. What results is a rebellion.

In sociological terms, according to the work of British anthropologists working in the 1950s in Africa, rebellion does not have the consequence of transforming institutions. The institutions remain constant, but the office bearers change.

It is for this reason that the BJP has been so constant in wanting to change the statutes, and it does so by using the forms of democracy, such as conference, convention, parliamentary debate, but the real test comes when it uses violence citing other instances or parties who have done the same damage previously. Because the judiciary, the press and the academia are free, the damage right wingers do to them is symptomatic of its political vision. What the right wing really asks, is to do away with the rights of the individual. It demands that people obey them because they have power. It takes away authority from women, lower castes, tribals and peasantry, and it uses its leverage in relation to what C Wright Mills (1956) called the Power Elite. This means that universities too fall into the hands of the corporate bosses, the army and the politicians, all of whom are tied together by marriage, club life, and educational backgrounds with ‘same religion’ being the cement.



(The writer is professor of sociology at Centre for the Study of Social Systems, JNU)­