Farm crisis real but can be tackled

The oldest civilisation, Indus valley, vanished because of persistent drought. This is a stark remainder to policy makers that they will have to tackle persistent drought in parts of the country failing which those civilisation could disappear in a couple of centuries. Farm crisis in India is real particularly in states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which is going to witness yet another drought this year despite good monsoon forecast for the third consecutive year in the rest of the country. This is one side of the coin but the agriculture secretary S K Pattanayak, who is Karnataka cadre IAS officer, argues all is not that bad with Indian agriculture. It has come a long-way and this year India is going to have bumper crop with food grain production touching a record 275 million tones and horticulture including fruits and vegetables a record additional 300 million tones. Also the country has had a record bumper harvest of 23.6 million tones in pulses, the only source of protein to vast vegetarian population.

But the stark reality: farming is livelihood for half of the 125 crore people in India. A farmer must get remunerative price and adequate income. Already next generation of farmers are moving away from farming and this could have a catastrophic effect as who will then feed the 125 crore people, which is not a small number. Also, if Indian economy has to clock a double-digit growth on a sustained basis, the farm sector has to grow by at least 4 per cent annually on a continuous basis, which has not happened so far. This is necessary to ensure poverty is eradicated. For the woes of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu farmers, Pattanayak said they should change their cropping pattern from water guzzling crops like paddy and sugar cane and switch over to drip irrigation, which will reduce water consumption drastically. It is a crime to cultivate sugarcane in Maharashtra. Sugarcane should be cultivated in flood prone areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and perhaps NorthEast as it could also be flood protection. Punjab should not be cultivating Basmati Rice and as a result water table has gone down to a dangerous level.

Israel, which has a mere 300 mm of average rainfall, did not find water shortage as a major problem and its farm yield is one of the highest. India has quite a bountiful rainfall and perhaps one of the few countries to have monsoon as a season every year. Even in arid zones of Rajasthan and Karnataka, the average rainfall is around 800 mm, which is more than double that of Israel. All one has to do is harness this through rain water harvesting so that fresh water do not go waste into the sea. Government, therefore, is rightly giving priority to minor irrigation and desilting of all the existing tanks, besides immediately take up 99 stalled irrigation projects. This has to be done on a war footing.

What is needed now is to make agriculture smart, which has not happened so far in India despite green revolution that only ensured there are no more starvation deaths. Farmers’ income needed to be not only doubled but at least quadrupled from the present level of Rs 20,000 annually. One way could be to provide income support as in United States instead of price support by way of Minimum Support Price. Because of high MSP for certain crops like food grains, rich farmers grow these crops to take advantage of procurement as only they have marketable surplus. Top ten per cent of Indian farmers produce 60-70 per cent of marketable surplus in food grains. Other 90 per cent of farmers have only 30 per cent of marketable surplus and hence they get a very little benefit from price support system. This result in depression of prices for poor farmers in the market resulting in distress sale of the small quantity they produce. If income support is given instead, market forces will come into play and hence farmers can produce any crop that the market demands so that he need not produce only those crops that have price support, which leads to excess production and subsequent depression of prices. This will also ensure that crop failures do not hit farmers hard. If farmers’ income has to rise, the dependence only on agriculture for income has to change and farmers will have to take to animal husbandry, poultry, fisheries, food processing and other agri-related rural industries and so on for augmenting income. This is because farming by very nature is seasonal and hence there is disguised unemployment even in best of times.

As Swaminathan committee has pointed out market access to poor farmers is a major problem in India. Bumper tomato crop forces farmer to sell it at Re 1 a Kg but in the retail market it is not available for less than Rs 20. At Re one, it does not cover even cover cost of production. A farmer gets Rs 6 per coconut but in the retail market it is not available for less than Rs 40. Who then benefits. It is neither the farmer nor the consumer but the rich middlemen. So what is the way out. Amul like cooperative model that brought about white revolution in the country has to be replicated for all crops so that farmers get remunerative price and the food products are marketed better and exported. The wastage in fruits, vegetables and other crops running into thousands of crores can be minimized. This will facilitate setting up of common cold storage for horticulture produce in areas where they are grown. Amul like cooperatives will also ensure crop insurance, better quality seeds, pesticides and other inputs thereby minimizing crop failures and loss of farm income. FDI in multi-brand will also help farmers get better prices by phasing out middlemen.

(The writer is former editor of Press Trust of India)