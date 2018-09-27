Expanding aviation sector

India’s aviation market is the fastest growing in the wo­rld. It is projected to be the third largest by 2020 and the largest civil aviation market by 2030. One of the biggest contributors to this projection is the progressive role played by the ministry of civil aviation. The ministry has taken several steps in the recent past that led to this rapid increase. Such steps include relaxing fore­ign direct investment (FDI) norms, notifying us­er-friendly policies by striking a right balance between interest of consumers and airports/airlines and by carrying out amendments to the statutes and policies. The government has taken steps to ensure affordable flying for all, focus on passenger convenience (like Air Se­wa), connecting un-served and under-severed airports (Udan) and innovation in technology (Gagan, NOCAS 2.0, eGCA).

The government has also undertaken reforms to simplify processes, liberalised ‘open sky policies’ and encouraged public-private pa­r­ticipation (PPP). The sector is likely to see an investment of around $15 billion by 2020 out of which $10 billion is expected to come from the private sector. The government is exploring ways to efficiently privatise airports.

Presently, India has five PPP airports (Mumbai, Del­hi, Cochin, Hyderabad and Bangalore), which collecti­vely handle over 55 per cent of country’s air traffic. The PPP structure followed for these airports was on BOOT (Build, own, operate & tra­n­s­fer) basis. The new PPP structure is on DBFOT (Desi­gn, build, fin­ance, operate & transfer) basis.

India’s new policy, which now allows 100 per cent FDI through automatic rou­te in greenfield airports, hel­ps to invite greater interest of foreign investors. Around 16 greenfield airports are under construction, which involve a capital of around Rs 45,000 crore.

To accelerate growth in the sector and to evoke investor’s interests, the ministry of civil aviation has now come out with a ‘proposed transactions structure for greenfield airports under NABH Nirman 2018’ and the ‘model concession agr­ee­ment’, which lays down a clear framework for building airport infrastructure while recognising the need of private participation. This addresses the allocation of risks and rewards, limited recourse financing, mitigation and unbundling of ris­ks, predictability of costs and obligations, independent monitoring, dispute resolutions, etc.

Further, a bill has been in­t­r­oduced to amend the AERA Act, 2008. This bill se­eks to bring out two changes –change in the definition of major airport and a pre-determined tariff structure for upcoming greenfield airports. This essentially means in order to fall within the jurisdiction of AERA (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority), an annual passenger capacity of 3.5 million (instead of 1.5 million as exists today) at an airport would be required. Once an airport demonstrates this capacity, the aeronautical tariff will then be determined by AERA else the ministry of civil aviation/Airports Authority of India will continue to determine the tariff. Second, the bill proposes a pre-determined tariff structure. In this structure, the market itself determines the charges and AERA is not required to fix charges after the award of the project.

The bill, if enacted, aims to ease the pressure on AERA and limits its scope of work. As the tariff will be fixed beforehand, a sudden increase or decrease in charges payable by the users mainly the airlines will not occur. All these steps/developments will reduce uncertainty for investors. The bill will also help in resolving the delays in determination of aeronautical tariff, which has a cascading effect on the users of the airports.

The steps being taken, or proposed to be taken, are much needed and are the steps in a right direction. With these measures being in place, the government’s objective of developing around 250 brownfield and greenfield airports, doubling the fleet capacity to around 800 aircraft by 2020 and becoming the third largest civil aviation market by 2020, is not far from reality.

However, some additions in the proposed transaction structure are required to provide clarity and to cover the gaps in the proposed action plans such as, ensuring transparency and fairness while arriving at the pre-determined aeronautical yield for tariff determination; ensuring AERA’s independence and balanced appro­ach; adequate consultation with the users; clarity of tariff structure (hybrid/dual or single till); specifying conditions in which financial support can be provided to the concessionaire; monetisation of land; city side development and using revenue coming from there, etc.

Amidst the turbulent times in the sector, these steps are required but we will have to wait and watch as to how successfully the real enforcement/implementation is carried out.

(The writer is a partner at J Sagar Associates)